It's My Birthday Month—30 Things I Deserve to Unbox This Year

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Most Coveted is a bi-weekly shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a birthday person. Do I think October 22 should be considered a national holiday? No. But for the duration of October, I do expect to be showered with love, attention, and all the items that I mentioned months ago but have probably forgotten about. Give me the crown, the party, and all the paragraph-long captions on social media, please. Being an editor means I get a first look at all the new arrivals on the internet, so for the past few weeks, I’ve been opening and closing tabs filled with items I’d love to unwrap on my special day. Instead of spamming several text threads, I’ve compiled a list of 30 fashion and beauty finds that have “Happy birthday to you!” written all over them. (The Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings and the Dermaflash Pore Extractor are high up on the list.) While this serves as a shameless gift guide for all my loved ones, don’t be fooled—there’s a ton of fall shopping inspo for you below.

Aurora Flats 138 at Free People I’m in full support of flat-shoe fall. The blue satin will carry over nicely into the spring.

Wool Blend Chesterfield Coat Was $258, Now $155 at Ann Taylor I feel luxurious just looking at this coat. This butter-yellow hue paired with the tortoise buttons is everything.

Color Bloom Liquid Blush Matte Finish in Risky Business $5 at SHEGLAM Not to be dramatic, but this highly pigmented formula is otherworldly.

Meadow Shoulder Bag $179 at Coach Outlet The mix of suede and leather is so luxe.

Emilie Patch-Pocket Sweater Lady Jacket $128 at J.Crew The Sofia Richie Grainge effect is real. If you’re still obsessing over her style, this jacket will instantly give you that look.

Triomphe Oval Sunglasses $510 at Bloomingdale's I spot these on the streets of NYC regularly but never in this chic brown color.

Gazelle Indoor Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $120 at Net-A-Porter Gazelles in stock and in your size are pretty hard to come by, especially in this fun colorway. Grab them while you can.

We The Free Lucky You Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $98 at Free People Expect to see more of this denim style for fall. The NYC fashion set is already taking heed.

Pout-Perfect Shine Lip Plumper in Pink Flamingo $5 at SHEGLAM Cue the compliments. This gloss gives your lips next-level shine.

Holly Cozy Denim Jacket $298 at Free People Where cozy meets cool.

Curved Stiletto Kitten Heel Suede Boots Was $209, Now $298 at Ann Taylor This curved heel feels very 2023.

We The Free Alexis Vegan Leather Jacket $168 at Free People Red is the color of the season. Think of this as your black leather jacket’s cool older sister.

Supernova Ring $108 at Jenny Bird My main birthday request is for someone to put a ring on it, particularly this ring.

Diamond Detox Cleaning Concentrate in Lemon Drop $75 at Diamond Drunk The before-and-after photos had my jaw on the floor. If you want your jewelry to twinkle, this is a must.

Chamomile Cardi $168 at Free People My work-from-home attire just got a much-needed upgrade. PS: This is just one of the seven colors available on the site.

Morgan Shoulder Bag $180 at Coach Outlet Just look at this color.