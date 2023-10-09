It's My Birthday Month—30 Things I Deserve to Unbox This Year

Hint, hint. Wink, wink.

NYC fashion editor
(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)
Aniyah Morinia
By Aniyah Morinia
published

Most Coveted is a bi-weekly shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a birthday person. Do I think October 22 should be considered a national holiday? No. But for the duration of October, I do expect to be showered with love, attention, and all the items that I mentioned months ago but have probably forgotten about. Give me the crown, the party, and all the paragraph-long captions on social media, please. Being an editor means I get a first look at all the new arrivals on the internet, so for the past few weeks, I’ve been opening and closing tabs filled with items I’d love to unwrap on my special day. Instead of spamming several text threads, I’ve compiled a list of 30 fashion and beauty finds that have “Happy birthday to you!” written all over them. (The Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings and the Dermaflash Pore Extractor are high up on the list.) While this serves as a shameless gift guide for all my loved ones, don’t be fooled—there’s a ton of fall shopping inspo for you below.

Fall Fashion Products
Aurora Flats

I’m in full support of flat-shoe fall. The blue satin will carry over nicely into the spring.

Fall Fashion Products
Wool Blend Chesterfield Coat

I feel luxurious just looking at this coat. This butter-yellow hue paired with the tortoise buttons is everything.

Fall Fashion Products
Color Bloom Liquid Blush Matte Finish in Risky Business

Not to be dramatic, but this highly pigmented formula is otherworldly.

Fall Fashion Products
Drop Earrings in Pomegranate

I’m drooling.

Fall Fashion Products
Meadow Shoulder Bag

The mix of suede and leather is so luxe.

Fall Fashion Products
Emilie Patch-Pocket Sweater Lady Jacket

The Sofia Richie Grainge effect is real. If you’re still obsessing over her style, this jacket will instantly give you that look.

Fall Fashion Products
Triomphe Oval Sunglasses

I spot these on the streets of NYC regularly but never in this chic brown color.

Fall Fashion Products
Gazelle Indoor Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Gazelles in stock and in your size are pretty hard to come by, especially in this fun colorway. Grab them while you can.

Fall Fashion Products
We The Free Lucky You Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Expect to see more of this denim style for fall. The NYC fashion set is already taking heed.

Fall Fashion Products
Pout-Perfect Shine Lip Plumper in Pink Flamingo

Cue the compliments. This gloss gives your lips next-level shine.

Fall Fashion Products
Holly Cozy Denim Jacket

Where cozy meets cool.

Fall Fashion Products
Curved Stiletto Kitten Heel Suede Boots

This curved heel feels very 2023.

Fall Fashion Products
We The Free Alexis Vegan Leather Jacket

Red is the color of the season. Think of this as your black leather jacket’s cool older sister.

Fall Fashion Products
Supernova Ring

My main birthday request is for someone to put a ring on it, particularly this ring.

Fall Fashion Products
Diamond Detox Cleaning Concentrate in Lemon Drop

The before-and-after photos had my jaw on the floor. If you want your jewelry to twinkle, this is a must.

Fall Fashion Products
Chamomile Cardi

My work-from-home attire just got a much-needed upgrade. PS: This is just one of the seven colors available on the site.

Fall Fashion Products
Morgan Shoulder Bag

Just look at this color.

Fall Fashion Products
Bias Midi Slip Skirt