It's My Birthday Month—30 Things I Deserve to Unbox This Year

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Most Coveted is a bi-weekly shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a birthday person. Do I think October 22 should be considered a national holiday? No. But for the duration of October, I do expect to be showered with love, attention, and all the items that I mentioned months ago but have probably forgotten about. Give me the crown, the party, and all the paragraph-long captions on social media, please. Being an editor means I get a first look at all the new arrivals on the internet, so for the past few weeks, I’ve been opening and closing tabs filled with items I’d love to unwrap on my special day. Instead of spamming several text threads, I’ve compiled a list of 30 fashion and beauty finds that have “Happy birthday to you!” written all over them. (The Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings and the Dermaflash Pore Extractor are high up on the list.) While this serves as a shameless gift guide for all my loved ones, don’t be fooled—there’s a ton of fall shopping inspo for you below.
I’m in full support of flat-shoe fall. The blue satin will carry over nicely into the spring.
I feel luxurious just looking at this coat. This butter-yellow hue paired with the tortoise buttons is everything.
Not to be dramatic, but this highly pigmented formula is otherworldly.
The Sofia Richie Grainge effect is real. If you’re still obsessing over her style, this jacket will instantly give you that look.
I spot these on the streets of NYC regularly but never in this chic brown color.
Gazelles in stock and in your size are pretty hard to come by, especially in this fun colorway. Grab them while you can.
Expect to see more of this denim style for fall. The NYC fashion set is already taking heed.
Cue the compliments. This gloss gives your lips next-level shine.
Red is the color of the season. Think of this as your black leather jacket’s cool older sister.
The before-and-after photos had my jaw on the floor. If you want your jewelry to twinkle, this is a must.
My work-from-home attire just got a much-needed upgrade. PS: This is just one of the seven colors available on the site.