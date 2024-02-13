Natalie Gray Herder
By Natalie Gray Herder
Valentine's Day may fall in the middle of the week this year, but we're still going all out. A cute outfit, glowing makeup look, and stylish presents for my loved ones are being served. Curious to see what made the cut? Shop my V-Day edit below, where you'll find on-trend apparel, accessories, and beauty products perfect for the occasion.

Whether you're headed out on a dinner date or grabbing drinks with your friends, I've curated your entire look from head to toe. Shop my fashion favorites and blushing beauty essentials below.

Reformation, Elio Knit Top $98

Reformation

Elio Knit Top

$98

 Paige, Harper Jeans $279

Paige

Harper Jeans

$279

 Steve Madden, Kari Black Patent $100

Steve Madden

Kari Black Patent

$100

 Coach, Tabby Shoulder Bag $395

Coach

Tabby Shoulder Bag

$395

 Merit, Flush Balm Cream Blush $30

Merit

Flush Balm Cream Blush

$30

 Tower 28, LipSoftie Hydrating Tinted Lip Treatment Balm $16

Tower 28

LipSoftie Hydrating Tinted Lip Treatment Balm

$16

 Make Beauty, Metal Reflecting Eyeshadow $24

Make Beauty

Metal Reflecting Eyeshadow

$24

 Maison Louis Marie, No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil $65

Maison Louis Marie

No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil

$65

As a picky editor, I understand the challenge of purchasing gifts for the fashion lover in your life. Mark my words: The items below are certified crowd-pleasers that will suit any personal style.

Coach, Broome Carryall $595

Coach

Broome Carryall

$595

 Astrid & Miyu, Illusion Topaz Ring $335

Astrid & Miyu

Illusion Topaz Ring

$335

 Celine, Triomphe Oval Sunglasses $520

Celine

Triomphe Oval Sunglasses

$520

 Brook and York, Milia Initial Pendant Necklace $156

Brook and York

Milia Initial Pendant Necklace

$156

All eyes are on men's fashion these days as my favorite brands are churning out some incredibly stylish pieces. Shop the fashion gifts that any of the men in your life will love.

Coach, Denim Chore Jacket $395

Coach

Denim Chore Jacket

$395

 Tom Ford, Leather Card Holder $450

Tom Ford

Leather Card Holder

$450

 Coach, Jolene Loafer $175

Coach

Jolene Loafer

$175

 New Balance, 530 Sneaker $100

New Balance

530 Sneaker

$100
