Valentine's Day may fall in the middle of the week this year, but we're still going all out. A cute outfit, glowing makeup look, and stylish presents for my loved ones are being served. Curious to see what made the cut? Shop my V-Day edit below, where you'll find on-trend apparel, accessories, and beauty products perfect for the occasion.
Whether you're headed out on a dinner date or grabbing drinks with your friends, I've curated your entire look from head to toe. Shop my fashion favorites and blushing beauty essentials below.
Reformation
Elio Knit Top
$98
Paige
Harper Jeans
$279
Steve Madden
Kari Black Patent
$100
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag
$395
Merit
Flush Balm Cream Blush
$30
Tower 28
LipSoftie Hydrating Tinted Lip Treatment Balm
$16
Make Beauty
Metal Reflecting Eyeshadow
$24
Maison Louis Marie
No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil
$65
As a picky editor, I understand the challenge of purchasing gifts for the fashion lover in your life. Mark my words: The items below are certified crowd-pleasers that will suit any personal style.
All eyes are on men's fashion these days as my favorite brands are churning out some incredibly stylish pieces. Shop the fashion gifts that any of the men in your life will love.