The Duchess Of Sussex Launches Smart Works Capsule Collection
The Samsonite Luggage Sale Happening on Amazon Right Now Is Insane

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Whether your passport is filled with stamps from all corners of the world or you only head out of town once every few years (take those vacation days!), every traveler should have a sturdy, chic suitcase (or three) on hand, and now's the perfect time to invest in one.

Currently, Amazon is offering $200 off a set of three Samsonite Omni Expandable Hardside Luggage. This set normally costs $469.97, but Amazon's selling it for only $269. If you do the math, that's roughly $90 per suitcase.

Samsonite is one of the most popular luggage brands around, known for making suitcases that deftly marry form and function—and this model in particular is packed with its fair share of amenities. Made of a durable polycarbonate, this three-piece set features a sturdy shell that will help protect your belongings from getting damaged in transit as well as a built-in, TSA-compatible lock that will ensure your honeymoon lingerie doesn't wind up in the wrong hands. There are also four multi-directional spinner wheels that will make gliding your suitcase through a train station or terminal a breeze.

Courtesy
Three Piece Luggage Set
Samsonite Amazon
$469.97
$269.00 (43% off)
SHOP IT

The best part of all? This set—available in orange, blue, black, pink, and lots of other colors—includes three different sizes, so you'll always have the perfect suitcase on-hand for your next adventure. The 20-inch is compatible with most airlines' carry-on restrictions, but if you need a little more space the 24-inch option is a happy medium. As for the 28-inch piece? Consider it a sign that you need to finally book that three-week trip to Europe.

