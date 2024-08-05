The Weekend Guide to Negril, Jamaica

Captivatingly clear cerulean water and white sand beckon in Negril, a town built around the picturesque Seven Mile Beach. While the beach is only about four miles long, it offers an idyllic spot to relax in a sun lounger or dive into watersports. Negril is an hour and a half drive from Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport ; that, plus the lack of cruise ships stopping in Negril, makes the Western coast of the island noticeably less crowded than Montego Bay. After you book your flight, here’s where to stay, eat, drink, and play in Negril, Jamaica.

Where to Stay: Beaches Negril

(Image credit: Beaches Negril)

Beaches Negril is just a few miles north of downtown Negril and offers six luxury Firesky Reserve Villas : 4-bedroom, 3-story villas with private pools and rooftop terraces. The 3,700-square-foot villas can sleep 10 and are outfitted with a full kitchen stocked with snacks and beverages. Villas come with butler service to help arrange activities—or just fill a cooler with your favorite drinks while you lounge on the beach under a private palapa.

Where to Eat and Drink

Crepes at Café de Paris

Start your day at Café de Paris, a coffee shop (ask for Baileys in your iced coffee to expedite vacation mode) with excellent crêpes. The Nutella and Banana crêpe is a decadent option for breakfast—top it with gelato if you’re going full dessert.

Sunset Drinks at Stewfish

Dinner on the beach with tables in the sand, steps from the ocean, brings all of the vacation vibes. Stewfish is a great option for Jamaican food, pairing seafood with sunsets. Afterwards, cruise down the sand to any nearby beach bar for cocktails under the twinkling stars.

Ceviche at Yaku

(Image credit: Yuku)

For sensational Peruvian food, try Yaku, a stylish restaurant which features a rotating selection of fresh ceviches in addition to a full menu. The Pisco Sours are not to be missed, a refreshing Peruvian drink that will cool you down from your sun-drenched day.

What to Do

(Image credit: Beaches Negril)

Ocean Sports

As you might expect, most activities center around the ocean, including scuba diving, kayaking, paddleboarding, and sailing. If you aren’t yet scuba certified, the warm gentle water in Jamacia is an ideal place to learn.

Along Seven Mile Beach, the surf is calm and inviting, so take the opportunity to try something new, like hydrobiking or kneeboarding. Or, just sit back in a glass-bottom boat and take in the views above and below the water.

Sunrise Yoga

Back on land, wake up early for a sunrise yoga class where you can practice your boat pose while watching them bob in the ocean. The serenity of the beach in morning will amplify your zen. If you're traveling with family, the all-ages classes are perfect for even the youngest yogis.

Relax at the Spa

If you overexert yourself, the Red Lane Spa features a therapeutic Deep Relief Massage with a signature Tension Relief Aloe Gel to soothe tense muscles. If you’re just looking for pampering instead, the Raindrop Dreams massage sprinkles seven distinct essential oils along your spine before embarking on a 90-minute full-body massage.