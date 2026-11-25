Twice a year, Fashion Week brings me back to Paris for 10 days of runway shows, showroom appointments, and cocktail hours that inevitably run late. Over the last decade, I've come to know the city in pieces, often from the back of a car or on foot between appointments, stealing an hour for an espresso at a sidewalk café, a little shopping, or a stroll through the gardens.
I've done the sightseeing and learned which detours are worth taking. These days, I know which neighborhoods I like staying in, which restaurants are worth booking ahead, and which boutiques I'll happily cross town for.
That doesn't mean I'm not open to being surprised. I'll always make room for discovery, but the places I return to have earned their spots on my itinerary. Ahead, the addresses, indulgences, and little luxuries that make Paris feel like my own.
I've learned that how you get to Paris can set the tone for the entire trip. I almost always fly Delta or its partner Air France, partly because, amongst other things, I love the lounge at JFK, where you can squeeze in a Clarins facial or sit down for a proper meal before an overnight flight across the Atlantic. I also swear by Blacklane for airport transfers. It's an indulgence, yes, but there's comfort in stepping off a long flight and knowing someone is waiting to take you straight to your hotel. None of this is necessary, of course, and I know it's a luxury to travel this way. But when you're arriving in Paris on very little sleep, every bit of convenience counts. If your room isn't ready, you can feel a little better about changing in the hotel spa before heading straight to an afternoon show.
I've stayed in enough Paris hotels to know that I'd rather be on the Left Bank, and preferably at Hôtel Lutetia. I love Saint-Germain-des-Prés for the same reasons I suspect most people do: the beautiful streets, the little boutiques, the cafés where you can sit for hours, and the feeling that you're in Paris rather than just visiting. It's central enough that you can walk almost everywhere you'd want to go, but removed from the crowds.
The Lutetia has been around since 1910, with a guest list that has included Picasso, Matisse, and Ernest Hemingway. It underwent a four-year renovation before reopening in 2018, and I love that it still feels like a grand Paris hotel, rather than some modern interpretation of one. The Art Deco details are extraordinary, but what I appreciate most are the rooms. Paris is notorious for hotel rooms so small you have to maneuver around your open suitcase, and the Lutetia is the opposite. There's room to unpack, beautiful parquet floors, generous closets, and marble bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. I'm a firm believer that a hotel room should have a proper bathtub, especially when you're spending the better part of 10 days on your feet.
And while I love being out in Saint-Germain, I love having reasons to stay put just as much. The spa is wonderful, and you can have a genuinely good meal, meet someone for a drink, or spend an afternoon at the hotel without feeling like you're settling for convenience. During Fashion Week, when I'm usually racing from one end of Paris to the other, having somewhere I actually want to come back to makes all the difference. I've tried other hotels, of course, but I always find myself wishing I were back at the Lutetia.
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I tend to leave most of my free time in Paris unplanned, although I have a running list of places I insist on visiting every trip. Staying in Saint-Germain makes this relatively easy. I'll start with an espresso at SIP, directly across from the Lutetia, and if I have nowhere pressing to be, stay for an omelette and a glass of white wine. It's an amazing spot for people-watching, which I consider a perfectly legitimate way to spend an afternoon in Paris.
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From there, I usually wander. I love a French market, especially on a Saturday morning, and will happily lose an hour looking at flowers, produce, and whatever else catches my eye. Dries Van Noten is always worth a visit, as are the smaller jewelry shops scattered around Saint-Germain. Agatha Paris is a favorite, and I never leave without stopping at a pharmacy. French pharmacies are something of a cliché among fashion editors, but I maintain that they're worth the fuss.
Le Bon Marché is another non-negotiable. I could spend an entire afternoon there, although I have a soft spot for La Grande Épicerie, its extraordinary food hall. My advice is to go hungry, take your time, and leave with a good bottle of wine, some cheese, and whatever looks too delicious to pass up. If I'm staying in a room with a balcony at the Lutetia, that's often my dinner. I also make a point of visiting La Bonne Brosse, the French hairbrush brand that has managed to make something as ordinary as brushing your hair feel like a treat—and they're a great gift. You can find its brushes at Le Bon Marché, although the dedicated boutique on Rue de Richelieu is worth knowing about, too.
Since having Margot, my shopping habits in Paris have taken a slight turn. I still make time for clothes and jewelry, but I'm equally interested in the little children's boutiques. Bonpoint, Tartine et Chocolat, and Bebe Organic are all on my list, and I inevitably come home with a tiny dress, cardigan, or ruffle collar blouse.
If I happen to have a Sunday free, I head to the Luxembourg Gardens. I love watching the children sail their little wooden boats across the pond, the families gathered on the lawns, and the general pleasure Parisians seem to take in spending an afternoon outdoors. I can sit there for ages. Musée Rodin is another favorite, not least for its sculpture garden, which I find just as compelling as the museum itself. And I always try to make time to walk along the Seine, even if it's only for half an hour between appointments.
I do occasionally cross over to the Right Bank, especially for the smaller shops in the Marais, but I never feel compelled to cover the entire city in a day. I'd much rather spend three hours exploring one neighborhood, stop somewhere for a drink, and see where the afternoon takes me. Paris rewards that sort of approach.
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Here's a confession that might be slightly controversial for someone who spends so much time in Paris: I don't really like French food. I love a good boulangerie in the morning, and I'll happily sit outside with a glass of Sancerre and a dozen oysters, but when it comes to dinner, I'd much rather have Vietnamese or Italian. Fortunately, Paris does both exceptionally well.
One place I always return to is Le Récamier, named for Juliette Récamier, the 19th-century socialite whose salon attracted some of France's most influential writers and politicians. If the weather is nice, sit on the foliage-covered terrace and order one of the restaurant's famous soufflés. Even someone who doesn't love French food can appreciate a lunch like that.
I also love L'Avant-Comptoir du Marché, where the atmosphere is young and fun, the wine is excellent, and you can order a tableful of small plates, cheese, and charcuterie without committing to a formal three-course dinner.
I inevitably end up eating at the Lutetia several times during a trip. The brasserie is great for a proper sit-down meal, especially after a long day when I don't have the energy to cross Paris for dinner. And Bar Joséphine is one of my favorite places in the city for a cocktail. The frescoed ceilings, live jazz, and small plates (think french fries and sushi) make it worth visiting even if you're not staying at the hotel.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, where she oversees fashion coverage spanning seasonal trends, celebrity style, designers, Fashion Month, and shopping. With more than a decade of experience in fashion media, she has held roles at Condé Nast’s Lucky and Self and contributed style and travel coverage to Equinox’s Furthermore. A graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, Sara is based in New York City, where she writes about fashion through both an industry and personal lens, including the realities of getting dressed as a working mom. Follow her on Instagram at @sarajonewyork.