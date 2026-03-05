The Best Paris Fashion Week Street Style Blooming Outside the Fall 2026 Shows
Photographer Darrel Hunter is capturing all the noteworthy looks in the City of Light.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The sidewalks outside the Grand Palais and Jardin des Tuileries are filling with book totes and pillbox hats. Everywhere you turn, there's a spring 2026 It bag or a just-off-the-runway denim trend. It can only mean one thing: The best Paris Fashion Week street style of the Fall 2026 season is taking shape.
On the international Fashion Month circuit, the outfit ideas worth pinning, saving, and re-creating are almost always saved for last. History is repeating for Paris Fashion Week's Fall 2026 calendar. Dior's latest fashion show started the week strong, helped by guests dressed in Jonathan Anderson's debut collection. Rugby shirts juxtaposed floral skirts and teeny tiny bows dotted the bags—lessons in intentionally mixing up an outfit's vibe everywhere you turn. By Saint Laurent that evening, sleek minimalism in the form of strong-shouldered black jackets and hints of lace took over. (Even on the runway, where Bella Hadid was modeling.)
With several more days of shows ahead, photographer Darrel Hunter—also known as @modehunter—is on the scene in Paris to capture the week's top-notch street style. Discover all the best outfits from the Fall 2026 Paris Fashion Week crowds ahead.
The Best Paris Fashion Week Street Style: Day 1
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.