The sidewalks outside the Grand Palais and Jardin des Tuileries are filling with book totes and pillbox hats. Everywhere you turn, there's a spring 2026 It bag or a just-off-the-runway denim trend. It can only mean one thing: The best Paris Fashion Week street style of the Fall 2026 season is taking shape.

On the international Fashion Month circuit, the outfit ideas worth pinning, saving, and re-creating are almost always saved for last. History is repeating for Paris Fashion Week's Fall 2026 calendar. Dior's latest fashion show started the week strong, helped by guests dressed in Jonathan Anderson's debut collection. Rugby shirts juxtaposed floral skirts and teeny tiny bows dotted the bags—lessons in intentionally mixing up an outfit's vibe everywhere you turn. By Saint Laurent that evening, sleek minimalism in the form of strong-shouldered black jackets and hints of lace took over. (Even on the runway, where Bella Hadid was modeling.)

With several more days of shows ahead, photographer Darrel Hunter—also known as @modehunter—is on the scene in Paris to capture the week's top-notch street style. Discover all the best outfits from the Fall 2026 Paris Fashion Week crowds ahead.

The Best Paris Fashion Week Street Style: Day 1

