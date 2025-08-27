I Fly 130,000+ Miles a Year—5 Chic Plane Outfit Formulas I Swear By

Buckle up—we’re traveling in style (and no, this isn’t a middle seat situation). Before we jet off together, here’s the skinny on why I fly over 130,000 miles a year: I’m in a long-distance relationship. A really long-distance relationship. My boyfriend and I live exactly 5,400 miles apart, which means frequent flyer status isn’t just a perk—it’s a survival situation.

Fashion translation: I’ve mastered the art of overnight flight outfits while tolerating my fair share of airplane meals (shoutout to stretchy waistbands for making them possible), lingered in airport lounges like they’re second homes, and—most critically—strategized the perfect travel outfit more times than I can count, or so I think.

Now, no shade to the pajama-on-a-plane crew, but that’s not my lane. I care about comfort, yes, but without sacrificing style. Because let’s be honest: you never know who you’re going to meet—or accidentally run into—at 30,000 feet.

My airport dressing philosophy is simple: a comfortable pant with strategic stretch (bloat happens, let’s normalize it), closed-toe shoes paired with proper socks, a basic tee, a light layer, and a statement jacket that works overtime for both warmth and personality. And then, of course, there are the details: the weather at your destination, whether you’re taking off at noon or midnight, and—most importantly—the vibe. Because the vibe is everything.

Grab your passport, now boarding 5 outfits I have on repeat, ready for wheels up at any given moment.

Blazer and Dr. Martens

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

It’s giving sharp, but feels relaxed. Here I am in the airport lounge bathroom (sorry, but their full-length mirror is legit) in my favorite Dr. Martens—the ultimate travel shoe.

Leggings Done Right

The legging is controversial, but I’m a supporter when styled “right."

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

An Easy Trench

The trench is always a go-to classic. It makes me feel instantly pulled together. Plus, I couple it with an easy base layer of black knit pants and a cashmere sweater.

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

Leopard Print

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

This outfit is reserved for my spicy travel personality. The leopard print is like a facelift, it just brings the outfit up a notch. The base of this look is leggings and black cashmere sweater. I can slip off the boots and blazer and am ready to sleep the entire overnight flight.

Aspen Ready

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

The camel coat everyone needs. This staple stands the test of time. Pair it with a cashmere turtleneck, leggings, and combat boot. This look says “set for the slopes."