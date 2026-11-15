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Rome has a particular way of making indulgence feel like a necessity rather than a luxury. Lunches—always complete with cheese and wine—stretch well into the afternoon; the architecture makes even an ordinary walk feel like an occasion, and there’s a longstanding appreciation for craftsmanship that extends from fashion to beauty. The city has no shortage of beautiful places to spend an afternoon, but some of its most worthwhile experiences happen behind the doors of its celebrated hotels, tucked-away treatment studios, and independent boutiques.
I spent nearly a month in the Eternal City exploring its beauty scene, seeking out the treatments and establishments that deserve more than a passing mention in a travel itinerary. Along the way, I discovered extraordinary hotel spas, practitioners with specialized approaches to facial sculpting, skincare destinations worth booking well in advance, and fragrance houses that offer a different perspective on Italian perfumery. Some experiences are indulgences in the truest sense; others offer a more intimate look at the city's approach to artistry. All are worth making time for. Consider this your guide to experiencing Rome through its beauty rituals.
BEST SPA
Hotel de la Ville
A stay or visit to Hotel de la Ville feels uniquely special. It sits just atop the Spanish Steps—and conveniently a 10-minute walk from the Borghese Gardens—offering convenience and privacy. So much so that you might even see a celebrity during your stay. The lobby and staff have a cozy, comfortable charm that contrasts with the luxury service and attention to detail.
The Irene Forte Spa inside the property is a destination in itself, too. Easily the most full-service, advanced facility in the entire city, it’s home to a salt room, which was a savior when I was fighting a little cold, a cryotherapy chamber, which is the most high-tech piece of equipment in the Roman spa scene, the traditional sauna and steam room, and a series of hot and cold pools. My prescription for the perfect first day of your trip: book a signature Irene Forte bespoke facial right after you land—it restores hydration, uses the LYMA laser to enhance benefits, and ensures you’ll have great skin days throughout the rest of your trip; pop into the cryo chamber for a boost of energy, and then enjoy a cappuccino and a light lunch on the Cielo patio.
Glow & Lift Lyma Pro Facial: 75 minutes
Cost: $268
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Bvlgari Spa Roma
If I had to choose one spa for the rest of my life, it’s Bvlgari Spa Roma. I’ve been there three times this year—every treatment is intentional, and every practitioner is exceptional. The second you enter the space—dimmed lights and Bvlgari Thé Imperial Eau de Parfum pumping throughout—your nervous system decompresses. The changing rooms are private and spacious, the welcome tea is a delicious treat (I had an apple cinnamon upon my last visit and still think about it), and the treatment rooms are, frankly, massive and well-insulated. Perhaps my favorite trait of a Bvlgari massage, however, is how silent the professionals are. You won’t hear shuffling or drawers opening. Hands never leave your body. Every treatment feels like an out-of-body experience. After the treatment, you must head to the pool. The architecture is inspired by the traditional Roman baths—it’s breathtaking.
Swedish Massage: 60 minutes
Cost: Call to schedule
BEST MASSAGE
Hotel de Russie
This hotel is truly an oasis in the center of the city. It’s nestled next to Piazza del Popolo, a short stroll from the Spanish Steps, and conveniently close to my favorite restaurant in the city: Dal Bolognese. Earlier this year, the hotel underwent a $30 million renovation for its 25th anniversary, and the new interiors are absolutely breathtaking. Under the guidance of interior designer Lady Olga Polizzi, the hotel decor now blends the city’s traditional heritage with modern furnishings, vibrant pops of color, and unexpected furniture. Staying at Hotel de Russie is reason enough to book a trip to Rome. Then, there’s the spa. Another Irene Forte outpost, this one feels distinctly different from the Hotel de la Ville. It takes its inspiration from Sicily and feels like an escape into Mediterranean stillness. It’s also one of the only places in the city for a manicure and blowout.
Sicilian Earth & Sea Toning Treatment: 80 minutes
Cost: Call to schedule
Waldorf Astoria, Rome Cavalieri Spa
If you’re ok with a little travel, make your way outside the center of the city and over to the Waldorf Astoria. It’s a more resort-style property—with beautiful views of the Vatican and overlooking the center of the city. I’d plan on making a day of the trip and camping out at the spa, which is one of the largest hotel spas you’ll find near Rome. Nothing is missing; there’s a Turkish bath, pools, a steam room, a whirlpool, and a relaxation center. They also have every massage you could dream of, from the traditional Swedish technique to Shiatsu and Thai. If you’re making the journey, I’d recommend a 90-minute Diamond Well-Being Massage, where you’ll be pampered with Natura Bisse products.
Diamond Well-Being Massage: 90 Minutes
Cost: $267
BEST FACIAL
Résidence Biologique Recherché Roma
The cult-favorite French skincare brand has a Rome address. While you won’t experience any Italian beauty rituals, the boutique feels distinctly Italian in its architecture and location. This is the place to go if you’re looking for something a bit more personalized than something from a spa menu. Like all Biologique treatments, your experience will start with a skin assessment that will evaluate factors like hydration, elasticity, and pigmentation. Products and technique will be altered accordingly. Biologique Recherché users are the most loyal customers I’ve ever encountered, and it’s easy to see why; the service is effective, luxurious, and reliable.
Remodeling Face Treatment: 60 Minutes
Cost: $200
Micaela Castagna Estetica
I haven’t actually had the chance to visit this clinic, but it is at the top of my bucket list next time I’m in the city. Micaela Castagna is an independant practitioner trained in facial sculpting. Her goal is to lift and define your facial architecture and exercise your facial muscles—similar to a technique you’d find at a FaceGym. I’d recommend this if you’re in Rome for a wedding or a big event.
Natural Biolifting Facial: 60 Minutes
Cost: Call to schedule
BEST ROMAN BATH EXPERIENCE
Six Senses Roma
If you want to do as the Romans do, set aside time to visit the Roman baths. In ancient Rome, public bathing was central to daily life. While only ruins remain of the original infrastructure today, a handful of hotels—including Six Senses—have paid homage to the tradition with elaborate marble baths as a fixture of their spa. The Six Senses property is truly an oasis in the heart of the city, impeccably outfitted, and launched in 2025. I recommend tacking on a massage to the experience for an afternoon of relaxation.
BEST BEAUTY SHOPPING
Scent is sacred in Rome—and has been for centuries. In ancient Rome, aromatic resins were burned as sacrifices to the gods. By the time the Roman Empire emerged, scent transformed into a sacred ritual—and a mask for the city’s public odor. Fast forward to today, and the city’s adoration for fragrance has jumped into the luxury space. Walk down Via Vittoria, and you’ll find the most impressive assortment of fragrance shops. All the big names have outposts: Byredo, Penhaligon, Campomarzio70. But you’ll also have the chance to discover Italian creations like Maison Tahité (my favorite find of my entire trip) and Pantheon Roma.
BEST CULTURALLY IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
Badura
Italian leather and craftsmanship have a reputation that precedes them. And while I’ll always be a consumer, I highly encourage you to take a peek behind the curtain. Aleksandra Badura is the owner and founder of Badura, a bespoke atelier for handmade handbags and luxury leather accessories. Hotel de la Ville offers a private experience with Aleksandra herself, letting visitors see firsthand the hands-on intensity that goes into creating one-of-a-kind pieces. You’ll be transported to her private studio, select leather swatches of your choosing, and work side-by-side with a master craftsman to glue, smooth, and stitch your very own card holder. It’s such a special experience and a unique way to immerse yourself in Roman culture without partaking in a “tourist-y” activity.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.