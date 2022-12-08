The Ultimate Guide to Paris

There are few destinations like Paris, with its picture-perfect abundance of charming cafes, boulangeries, flower markets, and winding cobblestone streets. Nicknamed "The City of Lights" for the city's glowing glass lamps and its leading role in the arts and sciences, the city has been a source of inspiration for some of the greatest artists and writers of our time—from Ernest Hemmingway to Salvadore Dali to Picasso. A stroll through the city, with its neoclassical architecture, French manicured gardens, and gilded masterpieces at every turn, will transport you to another time and place, but not without offering visitors a vast array of modern options to enjoy from sleek hotels, contemporary cuisine, and inventive cocktails. Whether you've paid a visit to the city before or this is your inaugural trip to one of the most romantic places on earth—there is no shortage of options to explore in and around Paris's 20 arrondissements—each exuding a distinct personality of its own.
For first-timers visiting Paris, there are a few non-negotiables. Pay a visit to the Eiffel Tower in daylight and at night as the lights begin to twinkle on the hour, take a trip to the Musée Rodin dedicated to the works of French sculptor Auguste Rodin, and a trek to the Louvre to smile back at the Mona Lisa. If time permits, head to the city's outskirts to experience the wonder of the Catacombs underneath the city streets of Paris. Exploring the endless nooks and crevices—from beautifully curated boutiques in the St. Germain neighborhood to the fromageries of the Morais— is one of the simple pleasures of spending time in the city. Ahead, some of our other favorite places to discover in Paris.
Getting There
We've all paid our dues wedged between two people in the middle seat on a transatlantic flight, and let's say it's not pretty. If you're considering booking business class for your next trip, consider La Compagnie (opens in new tab). The French boutique airline offers travelers an all-business class experience at a flat rate price that, while still a treat-yourself option, won't completely break the bank. With a sleek 76-seat configuration, each seat feels like your own posh pod, equipped with media centers, fully reclinable seats, and a chic welcome kit complete with French beauty products. You'll arrive in Paris looking and feeling unapologetically fresh and well-rested. Oh, and did we mention they'll welcome you with champagne? The food is one of the standouts of the La Compagnie experience. In addition to bubbly, guests will dine on a seasonally changing four-course menu, encompassing an appetizer, wine pairing, and a cheese tray. Jet lag, who?
Where To Stay
Like many destinations, finding the right place to stay is often about location, location, location. Staying close to the city center, within walking distance of great restaurants, sites, and attractions, will help you maximize your time in the city. New to the Paris hotel scene, The Bulgari Hotel Paris (which celebrated its first birthday this December) is located in the ultra-convenient George V neighborhood, but without the heavy foot traffic that sometimes comes with the nearby shopping hub of the Champs Elysees.
The quest for the perfect location was ten years in the making, finally settling on a corner in the "Golden Triangle," in a building that was the former home of a Parisian Post Office. Step inside the Bulgari Hotel and the intimate, sultry sleek vibe immediately puts you at ease. Its seventy-six rooms and suites are akin to an elegant home, with chic interiors, deep soaking tubs, and lovely sun-soaked terraces. The Bulgari spa, which will entice you to spend your entire day in the underground oasis, boasts a glowing lap pool, a whirlpool, a sauna, a steam room, and a treatment room with signature treatments using cult-following French products like Augustinus Bader.
On the lobby floor, The Bulgari bar is the perfect place to end the evening with a digestif before heading up to your room, where a nightly tea and sweet treat will be waiting for you.
Where To Eat & Drink
Between croissants and red wine at Café de Flore (opens in new tab), a proper sit-down meal in Paris is an experience worth carving out time for. Make a reservation at Les Marches (opens in new tab) near the Palais de Tokyo for a bistro-style lunch at a super local spot. Order an omelette and pomme frites. If you're seeking a view, look no further than Gigi Paris (opens in new tab) restaurant, with an unmatched setting under the Eiffel Tower and within walking distance of the Bulgari Hotel. For delicious tapas-style dishes, Michelin-star restaurant Le Grand Bain (opens in new tab) will satisfy the craving for innovative seasonal dishes perfect for sharing amongst a crowd. Bambou's (opens in new tab) chic gastro bar offers an inventive take on Thai cuisine, while Ristorante Il Barone (opens in new tab) has excellent no-fuss home-cooked Italian food for those who need a break in Parisian fare. Cocktail lovers should head to Le Mary Celeste (opens in new tab) for trendy drinks and small plates. At the same time, Hôtel Madame Rêve (opens in new tab) offers a great rooftop bar, and Shangrila's Le Bar Botaniste (opens in new tab)will transport you back in time with spirits like absinthe and fernet.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to. Over her six years with Marie Claire, Sara has reported on the ever-evolving world of fashion— covering both established and emerging designers within the industry. Sara has held fashion positions at Lucky and SELF Magazine and was a regular contributor to Equinox’s Furthermore website, where she wrote across their style, wellness, and travel verticals. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and currently resides in Manhattan. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork.
