When most Americans think of Rome, they think of popular landmarks like the Colosseum and Trevi Fountain. However, a true taste of Roma cannot be captured at tourist attractions, but in the daily beauty of the Italian capital city. Walk down nearly any Roman street and you’ll find ancient structures with Latin inscriptions next to modern buildings and sidewalks bustling with locals running errands or enjoying a leisurely day delighting in the city. From drinking morning cappuccinos to exploring the Villa Borghese gardens (opens in new tab), here are some of the best ways to experience la dolce vita—the sweet life—in Rome.

Eat at Brunello Bar and Restaurant

Brunello Bar and Restaurant (opens in new tab) features innovative takes on classic Roman dishes, set in a trendy atmosphere with dramatic lighting and decor. Try the classic Cacio e Pepe pasta with Pecorino Romano cheese and black pepper. For dessert, don’t miss the chef’s modern take on tiramisu!

Stroll Through Rome’s "Central Park"

The Villa Borghese gardens (opens in new tab) are home to nearly 200 acres of tranquil grounds and a grand art museum filled with renowned Bernini sculptures. Within the 17th century villa, the artwork shines as it did long ago when commissioned by the Borghese family—Rome’s most notable art patrons.

Sleep Like a Queen

With a prestigious location on Via Veneto (opens in new tab), one of Rome’s most storied streets, Hotel Baglioni Regina (opens in new tab) offers accommodations fit for Italian nobility. Rooms are adorned with silk tapestries, chandeliers, and all of the trappings of Italian splendor. From the hotel, you’ll be close to some of Rome’s best shopping as well as the Spanish Steps, where locals meet and mingle before a night out on the town.

Explore Rome in a Vintage Fiat 500

Zip down the narrow back streets of Rome in a small vintage Fiat 500 to discover the city’s hidden gems and see the famous attractions from a new perspective. Learn more (opens in new tab) about how to rent one.

Dine in a Secret Garden

Casina Valadier (opens in new tab) , a hidden restaurant tucked behind a private gate, is one of Rome’s best-kept secrets. From the third floor, find stunning views of Rome, including Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Unwind in a Modern Version of the Roman Baths

Just outside of the city, the Cavalieri Grand Spa Club (opens in new tab) is a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Rome. Surrounded by 15 acres of park, the spa itself is an oasis inspired by the ancient Roman baths. Try the La Prairie Caviar Instant Lift facial treatment complete with a cranial massage and Swiss products.

