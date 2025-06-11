26 New J.Crew Arrivals I Predict Everyone Will Be Wearing on Their Summer Vacations

Flowy dresses, breezy tops, and linen pants complete my dream vacation wardrobe.

J.crew model wearing yellow Featherweight Cashmere Tie-Front Cardigan while sitting at a breakfast table
(Image credit: J.Crew)
Unfortunately, I don't have European travel plans on my summer agenda, but that doesn't mean I can't dress like I do. With trips planned to Los Angeles and my parents' lake house in the Midwest, I need to make sure my packing list is in tip-top shape. I'm hoping to exude the easy-going feel of Italian summers in my vacation wardrobe, and I'm using J.Crew's new summer arrivals to do so.

Just in time for travel season, J.Crew dropped its new collection, and it fits my summer outfit moodboard to a T. There are summer dresses galore with a style in every shape and color, especially a current fashion crowd favorite, butter yellow. I also spotted plenty of new must-haves in J.Crew's linen collection, including flowy linen pants and breezy halter tops. Essentially, J.Crew's new arrivals are everything I could want in my vacation outfits and then some.

To help you with your own packing list, I'm sharing the J.Crew new arrivals that are making it into my suitcase and fulfilling my Italian Riviera fantasy. From summery sweaters to staple tees, this list has everything you need for the ultimate travel capsule wardrobe. What's more, plenty of these items are on major sale, too.

J.Crew, Cotton Voile Plunge Maxi Dress in Daffodil Daze Block Print (Was $148)

J.Crew
Cotton Voile Plunge Maxi Dress in Daffodil Daze Block Print (Was $148)

This pretty yellow floral print is all I want to wear this summer.

J.Crew, Featherweight Cashmere Tie-Front Cardigan
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere Tie-Front Cardigan

A lightweight sweater will always come in handy on cool summer nights.

J.Crew, Sorrento Dress in Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Sorrento Dress in Cotton Voile

Clearly, butter yellow is having a moment, and I'm all for it.

J.Crew, Open-Back Halter Top in Sunset Rose Block Print
J.Crew
Open-Back Halter Top in Sunset Rose Block Print

This print looks like it could be on an Italian fresco, and for that, I'm obsessed.

J.Crew, New Soleil Pant in Linen
J.Crew
New Soleil Pant in Linen

J.Crew's best-selling linen pants now come in this buttery shade, aka the color of summer.

J.Crew, Strapless Mixy Dress
J.Crew
Strapless Mixy Dress (Was $178)

This sundress may seem simple, but it oozes rich-girl energy.

J.Crew, 7" Stratus Short in Dusty Periwinkle Block Print
J.Crew
7" Stratus Short in Dusty Periwinkle Block Print

J.Crew styled these on-trend Bermuda shorts with a tube top, and it's an easy summer outfit I plan on copying immediately.

J.Crew, Lace-Trim Pintuck Skirt
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Pintuck Skirt

Use this pretty find to recreate the summery white skirt outfit idea editors are obsessed with.

J.Crew, Lace-Trim Gathered Top
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Gathered Top

This flowy white top was practically made to wear with denim shorts and sandals.

J.Crew, Floaty Midi Dress in block-print cotton voile
J.Crew
Floaty Midi Dress in Block-Print Cotton Voile (Was $148)

Easy, breezy dresses are all I want to wear on vacation.

J.Crew, Gamine Eyelet-Trim Shirt
J.Crew
Gamine Eyelet-Trim Shirt

Why wear a basic button-down shirt when boho eyelet version exists?

J.Crew, Broken-In Jersey T-Shirt in Blooming Lilac Block Print
J.Crew
Broken-In Jersey T-Shirt in Blooming Lilac Block Print

This elevated T-shirt would pair perfectly with the blue barrel-leg pants below.

J.Crew, Scallop-Trim Tie-Front Top in Ramie
J.Crew
Scallop-Trim Tie-Front Top in Ramie

Add this pretty top to your closet if you want to test summer's boho fashion trend.

J.Crew, Embroidered Lace-Trim Button-Up Shirt in Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Embroidered Lace-Trim Button-Up Shirt in Cotton Voile

This semi-sheer find would look amazing in an all-white outfit.

J.Crew, Relaxed Barrel-Leg Pant in Linen Blend
J.Crew
Relaxed Barrel-Leg Pants in Linen Blend (Were $148)

These color-pop pants would look smart with a simple white top.

J.Crew, Halter Mixy Dress
J.Crew
Halter Mixy Dress (Was $148)

The halter neckline on this dress is an understated, yet appreciated detail in my eyes.

J.Crew, Ravenna Dress in Ramie (Was $188)

J.Crew
Ravenna Dress in Ramie (Was $188)

If this white dress doesn't scream "summer," then I don't know what will.

J.Crew, Gwyneth Flounce-Hem Slip Skirt in Linen
J.Crew
Gwyneth Flounce-Hem Slip Skirt in Linen

Give your go-to slip skirt a summery update with this linen pick that swishes with every step.

J.Crew, Cerise Shirtdress in Ramie (Was $188)

J.Crew
Cerise Shirtdress in Ramie (Was $188)

J.Crew created the perfect dress for a day of new-city exploring.

J.Crew, Montauk Textured Sweater-Tee
J.Crew
Montauk Textured Sweater-Tee

I could easily see one of my favorite It girls wearing this knitted tee in the Hamptons.

J.Crew, Collared Button-Up Sweater in Linen
J.Crew
Collared Button-Up Sweater in Linen (Was $148)

If you love a pop of color in your summer outfits, tie this lightweight sweater over your shoulders.

J.Crew, Cosmo Cropped Pant in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Cosmo Cropped Pants in Textured Satin (Was $158)

Vacation calls for at least one fancy dinner outfit, and these satiny pants fit the bill.

J.Crew, Knee-Length Skirt in Sunset Rose Block Print
J.Crew
Knee-Length Skirt in Sunset Rose Block Print (Was $128)

A knee-length hem makes this skirt all the more elegant.

J.Crew, Strapless Drop-Waist Dress in Dip-Dye (Was $248)

J.Crew
Strapless Drop-Waist Dress in Dip-Dye (Was $248)

If the fun tie-dye print wasn't enough to fall in love with this dress, it's also nearly $100 off.

J.Crew, Crochet-Panel Mini Dress
J.Crew
Crochet-Panel Mini Dress (Was $268)

The crochet details on this pick are seriously swoon-worthy.

J.Crew, Gathered Maxi Dress in Ramie (Was $248)

J.Crew
Gathered Maxi Dress in Ramie (Was $248)

Wear this floaty dress on vacation, then add it to your summer work outfit rotation when you're home.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

