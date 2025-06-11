Unfortunately, I don't have European travel plans on my summer agenda, but that doesn't mean I can't dress like I do. With trips planned to Los Angeles and my parents' lake house in the Midwest, I need to make sure my packing list is in tip-top shape. I'm hoping to exude the easy-going feel of Italian summers in my vacation wardrobe, and I'm using J.Crew's new summer arrivals to do so.

Just in time for travel season, J.Crew dropped its new collection, and it fits my summer outfit moodboard to a T. There are summer dresses galore with a style in every shape and color, especially a current fashion crowd favorite, butter yellow. I also spotted plenty of new must-haves in J.Crew's linen collection, including flowy linen pants and breezy halter tops. Essentially, J.Crew's new arrivals are everything I could want in my vacation outfits and then some.

To help you with your own packing list, I'm sharing the J.Crew new arrivals that are making it into my suitcase and fulfilling my Italian Riviera fantasy. From summery sweaters to staple tees, this list has everything you need for the ultimate travel capsule wardrobe. What's more, plenty of these items are on major sale, too.