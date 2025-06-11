26 New J.Crew Arrivals I Predict Everyone Will Be Wearing on Their Summer Vacations
Flowy dresses, breezy tops, and linen pants complete my dream vacation wardrobe.
Unfortunately, I don't have European travel plans on my summer agenda, but that doesn't mean I can't dress like I do. With trips planned to Los Angeles and my parents' lake house in the Midwest, I need to make sure my packing list is in tip-top shape. I'm hoping to exude the easy-going feel of Italian summers in my vacation wardrobe, and I'm using J.Crew's new summer arrivals to do so.
Just in time for travel season, J.Crew dropped its new collection, and it fits my summer outfit moodboard to a T. There are summer dresses galore with a style in every shape and color, especially a current fashion crowd favorite, butter yellow. I also spotted plenty of new must-haves in J.Crew's linen collection, including flowy linen pants and breezy halter tops. Essentially, J.Crew's new arrivals are everything I could want in my vacation outfits and then some.
To help you with your own packing list, I'm sharing the J.Crew new arrivals that are making it into my suitcase and fulfilling my Italian Riviera fantasy. From summery sweaters to staple tees, this list has everything you need for the ultimate travel capsule wardrobe. What's more, plenty of these items are on major sale, too.
A lightweight sweater will always come in handy on cool summer nights.
This sundress may seem simple, but it oozes rich-girl energy.
J.Crew styled these on-trend Bermuda shorts with a tube top, and it's an easy summer outfit I plan on copying immediately.
Use this pretty find to recreate the summery white skirt outfit idea editors are obsessed with.
This flowy white top was practically made to wear with denim shorts and sandals.
This elevated T-shirt would pair perfectly with the blue barrel-leg pants below.
Add this pretty top to your closet if you want to test summer's boho fashion trend.
This semi-sheer find would look amazing in an all-white outfit.
If this white dress doesn't scream "summer," then I don't know what will.
Give your go-to slip skirt a summery update with this linen pick that swishes with every step.
Wear this floaty dress on vacation, then add it to your summer work outfit rotation when you're home.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
