The Weekend Guide to Ubud, Bali

Bali’s inland center of Ubud is its cultural treasure, abundant with opportunities for adventure. The town has evolved a great deal in the past decade, with Instagram-ready swings dotting glistening terraces and hip cafes lining the city center. However, if you’re looking for tradition—be it the melodic music of the gamelan or the vibrant dance performances—Ubud is still the epicenter of Balinese art, culture, and wellness.

Ubud’s location also makes it slightly cooler than the Bali beaches, a welcome respite from the heat. Countless shades of green swirl across the lush landscape and in the center of the town are busy streets brimming with temples, markets, and delicious food. Here’s what you can't miss in Ubud.

Where to Stay: Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

If you aren't familiar with the Ritz-Carlton Reserve concept, they are boutique resorts with stunning settings that envelop you in local design and environment. Their Bali property, Mandapa is set on 24 acres on Ubud’s outskirts with 35 suites and 25 pool villas. Sitting alongside the sacred Ayung River, the location just outside central Ubud provides a sanctuary from the traffic of the town and an immersion into the ancient village that Mandapa sits within. The resort maintains three acres of surrounding rice paddies and a traditional temple.

What to Do

Stroll through the rice paddies

While the Tegallalang rice fields are the most famous of Ubud’s stunning rice paddies, there are dozens of other options that haven’t been commercialized. Terraced rice fields sparkle in the sun, a special kind of natural beauty that defines Ubud’s charm.

Go bananas at Ubud Monkey Forest

While you may get an occasional monkey spotting outside of the Sacred Monkey Forest, there is no better place to encounter macaque monkeys than within the sanctuary. See the long-tailed Balinese macaques climb over 14th-century temples, play along the lush path, and steal accessories from surprised tourists.

Walk the Campuhan Ridge

For an easy nature walk, try the 2-kilometer Campuhan Ridge. With stunning views along the way and a pedestrian path, you’ll enjoy the journey as much as the destination—the beautiful village of Bangkian Sidem where you can treat yourself to a Balinese coffee or cold beer.

Where to Eat

Sunset cocktails at Ambar

Soak in the sunset and lofty views of the river and surrounding jungle at Ambar . Named after the Sanskrit word for sky, the outdoor open-air restaurant offers live jazz music, exceptional cocktails, and creative sushi.

Dinner at Kubu Restaurant

