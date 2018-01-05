This K-Beauty Liquid Is Going Viral for *Curing* This Woman's Whiteheads

Whiteheads suck. Whiteheads suck so hard, that if you Google whiteheads, you’ll find almost 30 million articles, videos, and products devoted to helping you get rid of the damn things.

And it’s because unlike classic acne, which eventually pops or drains on its own, whiteheads (also known as closed comedones) are tiny, hard, flesh-colored bumps that rarely come to a head, meaning they can sit on your face for years unless you find a product that really works for your skin type, which, for some people, can take even longer.

But one Redditor may have just found her Holy Grail product—a K-beauty toner that completely cleared her whiteheads after just a few months. Which, sure, don’t sound that fast, but considering these suckers are some of the most stubborn zits to treat, it’s actually pretty damn quick.

“Finally got rid of my closed comedones with COSRX AHA 7 Whitehead Power Liquid!” reads the title of the post, right next to a before-and-after photo of the user’s forehead, which has a smattering of clogged pores before treatment, next to a totally clear forehead after. “I know it probably doesn’t look too bad but it’s always annoyed me,” she continues, “I thought they'd always just be a permanent part of my face.”

But after smoothing on the liquid every other day for a few months, her skin rapidly cleared, thanks to the hefty dose of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) in the formula. AHAs, which include glycolic acid, lactic acid, and mandelic acid, are pretty much the gold standard for treating clogged pores, rough patches, and dark spots, since they literally loosen the glue between your skin cells to help them shed easier, revealing newer, brighter, happier skin.

Of course, not all AHAs are created equal, and it can take some trial and error to figure out which one agrees with your skin type. But a good place to start would be with the COSRX formula, which has 250 five-star reviews on Amazon, plus, you know, a new cult following, thanks to these insane before-and-after photos. Just remember to layer it on clean, dry skin at night and wait at least 20 minutes before applying anything else on top of it so you don’t neutralize the acids. Now excuse us, please—we have some shopping to do.