The 25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of the Season

'Tis the season...to stock up on all the beauty essentials you'll need in the new year. Beauty advent calendar season is upon us, which means our favorite beauty brands have been busy creating glorious holiday collections for us to enjoy. Nothing says holiday spirit like opening a little gift each day in December. Whether you're into makeup, skincare, nail polish, or any combination of the above, there's a beauty advent calendar that's just right for you or someone you love.

As we approach the holiday season, more and more brands are putting out their take on the iconic holiday calendar. From the luxury buys to affordable gems, these advent calendars allow you to sample the best of the best. Why commit to a full-size product when you can try a festive month of minis?

24 Pieces Set Visit Site Cult-favorite french skincare brand Payot just dropped its advent calendar for 2021, and wow. If you've never tried anything from the range, now is your chance: the set includes a ton of its fan favorites.

12-Piece Advent Calendar Visit Site This set of 12 richly-scented mini candles from Apotheke will make your apartment smell amazing. Scents include Hinoki Lavender, Amber Woods, Sea Salt Grapefruit, and more.

Dozen Delights Advent Calendar Set Visit Site If you've been wanting to try something from Perricone MD, now is your chance. This 12-day calendar includes a selection of the brand's best-selling products, including the Vitamin C Ester Citrus Brightening Cleanser, the Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, the Cold Plasma+ Advanced Serum Concentrate, and more.

Advent Calendar Visit Site Transport yourself to Italy with one of the scents included in this 25-day set from Acqua di Parma. Comprised of shower gels, perfumes, soaps, and (so much) more, this set has everything you need for a luxe-as-hell spa night at home.

12-Piece Beauty Advent Calendar Set Visit Site Skincare and makeup brand Clarins just dropped this 12-day calendar and yes, it's pretty amazing. Whether your nighttime skincare routine needs updating your just looking to add some glow to your regime in the winter months, this set has you covered.

12 Days of Confidence Collection Advent Calendar Visit Site This set from IT Cosmetics has it all: A primer that will make your makeup last for ages, a mascara that the internet can't get enough of, a moisturizer that promises supple skin, and so much more.

Clementine California Perfume Advent Calendar Visit Site Find new your new signature perfume—or should I say cologne—thanks to this 24-day advent calendar from Atelier Cologne. Scents that you'll discover inside include Pacific Lime, Bergamote Soleil, Cédret Enivrant, and a few (very good smelling) others.

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Visit Site Forget gifting—treat yourself to this fancy advent calendar from Net-A-Porter this year. If you love browsing the site's new-in beauty section, you'll love this month-long calendar. It includes items from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Susanne Kaufmann, This Works, and many, many more.

The Guerlain Beehive Advent Calendar Visit Site If you have a luxury beauty lover on your list, spoil them with this set from Guerlain that's modeled after the brand's symbol since 1828. It contains products from Guerlain's Orchidée Imperiale Skincare Abeille Royale skincare ranges, as well as a range of perfumes.

House of Huda 12-Door Advent Calendar Visit Site This advent calendar from HUDA Beauty is full of essentials hand-picked by Ms. Huda herself. They include one of three of the brand's bestselling eyeshadow palettes as well as mascara, lip balm, and so much more.

Share The Joy Advent Calendar Visit Site This 24-day advent calendar from The Body Shop includes some deliciously sudsy bath bombs, luxe-feeling body butters, and more. It's like a little bit of self care all wrapped up in a pretty purple box.

Mini Candle Advent Calendar Visit Site Never run out of candles ever again courtesy of this set from everyone's favorite candle brand, Voluspa. It includes 12 mini candles that come in all of the brand's best-selling scents. This is also a great gift if you don't know which type of candle someone loves to burn, because they can choose their favorite.

Mini Mani Month 2021 Visit Site Chipped nails will be a thing of the past with this advent calendar from Ciate London. The set includes 22 mini Plant Pots, a full-sized version of the brand's Plant Pot, and a deluxe-sized mini Watermelon Burst Hydrating Primer. Basically, it's a bunch of perfect at-home manicures in one.

Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar Visit Site Luxe beauty lovers, this one's for you. It contains a dozen beauty and skincare items—three full-sized and nine travel-sized versions of the cult favorite brand's top products. One of those full-sized items is Tilbury's bestselling Pillow Talk Medium lipstick, just FYI!

Advent Calendar 2021 Visit Site This advent calendar from celebrity-adored skincare expert Dr. Barbara Sturm includes 24 products that come in a range of mini, deluxe, and full sizes. Standout products include her Enzyme Cleanser, her Lip Balm, and the Hyaluronic Ampoule.

"Surprise Me" Advent Calendar 2021 Visit Site This cult beauty advent calendar from GLOSSYBOX includes 25 products that total over $550 from brands like ELEMIS, Glow Recipe, and Viktor&Rolf, to name just a few. It includes a whopping 16 (!) full-sized products as well as 11 deluxe-sized minis.

The More The Merrier Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar Set Visit Site If you've got someone on your list who is just starting out in the skincare game, gift them this set. It includes everything they need to get their skin in check, from charcoal face masks to nose pore strips.

Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar Visit Site Up your friend's makeup game by gifting them this advent calendar from NYX. It has six Butter Gloss minis, six Matte Liquid Lip Cream minis, 2 Born to Glow minis and so much more stocked inside—so every day will be a beautiful little surprise.

Barry M Cosmetics Beauty Advent Calendar Visit Site When it comes to nail polish, our attitude is the more the merrier—and the good people of Barry M Cosmetics clearly agree with that sentiment this holiday season. This advent calendar includes a ton of festive-as-hell colors. Go ahead—paint each one of your nails a different shade!

Ready, Set, Refresh! 14-Piece Advent Calendar $8 at Amazon Revamp your friend's (or sibling's) beauty routine with this 14-day advent calendar from Saks Fifth Avenue. It includes everything they need to prep their skin (and hair!) for the day, including a luxe-as-hell Eve Lom cleanser, a Briogeo hair mask, and Sunday Riley's best-selling C.E.O Glow serum.

Premium Advent Calendar Visit Site L'Occitane is known for its range of top-tier bath and body products over the years, and this advent calendar contains 'em all. It includes essentials like the Shea Butter Hand Cream and the Le Petit Remède Cosmetic balm, to name just a couple.

Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar Visit Site Kiehl's makes some of the best and simplest skincare items on the market. Take the time to find your fave by gifting yourself (or a loved one) this advent calendar. It contains a mix of best-selling products including the Ultra Facial Cream, Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream, Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum, and so! much! more!

24 Day Beauty Advent Calendar Visit Site Did you know that PrettyLittleThing sells makeup now? This 24-day advent calendar includes products from brands like Morphe, Eyeko, and Bondi Sands—all for under $80!