This Makeup Artist Uses Real Bugs on Her Face and We’re Going to Cry

Beetles, mealworms, bees, oh, my.

Instagram@butterflyjasmine49
Jan 9, 2018

We’re all about realism in art. A painted plant that looks like a real plant? Great. Two cats chilling on a couch? Neato. But one makeup artist is taking the realistic aspect up a few (billion) notches by creating intensely intricate makeup looks with an added flair: real bugs.

Yes, yup, mhmm. And we’re not just talkin’ butterflies and ladybugs, either—no, makeup artist Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) uses the whole insect kingdom to complete her looks, including beetles, grasshoppers, bees, mealworms, and more! It’s a buffet of terror, all in one place. Just check out this spider look:

‼️REAL SPIDER‼️ Chaco Golden Knee Tarantula (Molt/Exoskeleton) SOURCE: Etsy Shop: WildThingsInc FUN FACTS: Chaco golden knee tarantula is a ground-living species that burrows when he can. Although generally sweet-natured, the Chaco golden knee, like many other tarantulas, may flick irritating hairs at people when alarmed. Lifespan: Males – 5+ years, Females – 20+ years. Tarantulas have the ability to spin silk, but unlike other spiders, they do not use the silk to make webs that catch their prey. Instead, they use the silk to line their burrows and protect their eggs. 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 (Secret: this look was originally intended for the black widow spider I had. The look was all ready for the spider placement but the thing is that..... I DRAW THE LINE AT BLACK WIDOWS!! She was tooooo creepy!!!) 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 Products Used @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette for brow and shading. @ttd_eye lens in Mystery Red(use code Butterflyjasmine for 10% off) @duoadhesive latex free lash glue near the eye and @mehronmakeup liquid latex for the effects further from eye. Cotton for large egg sacs and @ellimacssfx ellimorph plastic for the little eggs. The webbing is a pulled apart Used dryer sheet. 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 #eyeart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #tarantula #goldenknee #arachnids #arachnophobia #scary #creepy #crazymakeup #trypophobia

A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

YEAH! THAT IS A REAL SPIDER, FOLKS. What a wild and crazy world we live in. Jasmine has almost 600 photos on her Instagram, and although not all of them are of bugged makeup looks (she’s actually a phenomenal makeup artist and also creates killer Halloween-level looks), her specialty seems to exist in the creep-factor arena. And also maybe fun facts, since she posts facts about each of the insects she uses in the caption of the photos.

Regardless of how you feel about the grass and bug-laden looks, though, you’ve got to hand it to her: She has a way with insects. How else is she keeping these bugs from walking down her face during photos? For more “oh my god; what?!” moments, keep on scrollin’. You’re welcome.

‼️REAL BEE‼️ Honey Bee 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 SOURCE: Found in my yard(already dead) FUN FACTS: These bees are now found in every part of the world except Antarctica, and is now considered the world’s most important pollinator for agriculture. These huddle together during the cold winter months to stay warm and to survive. They live on the honey they produce and store during the spring and summer. 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 @colouredcontactsuk Orange Werewolf lens. @badassstencils halfass stencil in 5063 from @istencilsonline . @mehronmakeup paradise paints in white, yellow, dijon, dark brown and white. @nyxcosmetics black studio liner, brow gel in blonde and chocolate. @shadow_lashes in Starri-Nite (Use code BUTTERFLY20 for a discount 😻) @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette for shading. "Honey" is made by mixing @danessa_myricks Daydreaming pigment with @mehronmakeup yellow paradise paint and glycerin. 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #honeybee #californiagirl #wingedliner #honeycomb #glossylook

A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

‼️REAL WORMS‼️ Mealworms 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 SOURCE: @petsmart (dehydrated reptile food) FUN FACTS: It takes about the same amount of energy to raise a pound of mealworms as it does to raise a pound of pork because the mealworms have to be kept warm all the time or they won’t grow well. Mealworms have exoskeletons, which means their bodies are supported from the outside, not the inside. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Products Used @maccosmetics Pigment in Deep Brown. @mehronmakeup Paradise paint in Light brown and orange. @suvabeauty hydraliner in Dance Party. @makeupgeekcosmetics in Mandarin. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #worms #disgusting #gory #horror

A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

‼️REAL BEETLE‼️ Next up in this series of insect eye arts is this stunning June Bug. How pretty is it though!!?? 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 SOURCE: Found in my yard(already dead) FUN FACTS: Exposure to light for longer intervals is responsible for killing June bugs. June Bugs get their name primarily because most often it is when their eggs start to hatch. It most often ranges from end of may to end of June/early July. June Bug’s larva can live from 2-4 years underground before becoming full grown adult beetles. 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 @nyxcosmetics blonde and chocolate brow gel. @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette shadows in beaming, coffee toffee and biscotti. @mehronmakeup rose gold metallic powder and mixing fluid. @starlookscosmetics kohl pencil in Obsidian. Lashes eBay. Whites of eyes edited. 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #sfxmakeup #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #beetleart #junebug #bloodshot #smokeyeye

A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

‼️REAL BEETLE‼️ Stag Beetle SOURCE: Etsy shop: insectartzone FUN FACTS: Male beetles appear to have huge antlers. They are actually over-sized mandibles, used in courtship displays and to wrestle other male beetles. They are not harmful to humans. ⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️ Products Used @mehronmakeup Paradise paints in dark brown, gold and silver. @ttd_eye lenses in Starshine Doll Brown(use code Butterflyjasmine for 10% off) Lace is a random fabric scrap, screws I had laying around, keys are from craft store, and the gears I ordered off eBay. ⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️ #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #steampunk #hardware #lace #golden #stagbeetle

A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

