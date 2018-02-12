Today's Top Stories
1
All the Celebrities at New York Fashion Week
2
A Hilariously Honest 'Fifty Shades Freed' Review
3
The Best Buys from Stylebop's Final Markdown Sale
4
Gloria Allred's Documentary Is Vital Viewing
5
53 Ridiculously Pretty Celebrity Pixie Cuts to Try

The Biggest Trend from New York Fashion Week: Your Mother's 1990s Claw Clip

WE ARE HERE FOR IT.

Imaxtree

My mom’s signature hairstyle throughout the ‘90s was a half-up, half-down ponytail, secured with a claw clip. And when she cleaned the house? French twist with a claw clip. When she went to dinner? Chignon with a claw clip. Claw clips littered my house and my life, and then they went poof into the atmosphere during the early aughts, never to be heard from again. Until now.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Gigi Hadid Defends Herself After Body Shaming
Irina Shayk and a robot walked the runway together at Philipp Plein
Irina Shayk Just Walked the Runway With a Robot

Because New York Fashion Week, in all of its unapproachable, unattainable glory, has resurrected the claw clip, making it a completely wearable, incredibly exciting trend that’s about to infiltrate your Insta feeds for the entirety of 2018.

This weekend, Alexander Wang brought back the jaw/claw/banana clip from yesteryear by sending its models down the runway with silver and black clips for its Fall 2018 collection. And people, including yours truly, are here for it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In case you don't still have that partially-broken clip from 7th grade sitting in the back of your hair drawer, then hey, I've gotchu covered. Because you can easily buy yourself some cheap plastic jaw clips for the low price of $4, or go fancy with some gold and silver metal clips for $20.

What a time to be alive, no?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best Hair Products of 2018
Kate Middleton Swears by This $12 Hairspray
How to Get Silky, Shiny Hair Fast AF
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Is How Often People Actually Wash Their Hair
This New Foam Conditioner Is Actual Magic
The Best Temporary Hair Dyes to Play With ASAP
The Quickest Way to Insanely Silky, Smooth Hair
The Weird Reason Your Hair Sometimes Hurts
4 Mini Hair Dryers That Pack *Major* Power
​The Complete Evolution of Taylor Swift’s Hair
You *Need* to See These Dreamy Hair Accessories