The Biggest Trend from New York Fashion Week: Your Mother's 1990s Claw Clip

My mom’s signature hairstyle throughout the ‘90s was a half-up, half-down ponytail, secured with a claw clip. And when she cleaned the house? French twist with a claw clip. When she went to dinner? Chignon with a claw clip. Claw clips littered my house and my life, and then they went poof into the atmosphere during the early aughts, never to be heard from again. Until now.

Because New York Fashion Week, in all of its unapproachable, unattainable glory, has resurrected the claw clip, making it a completely wearable, incredibly exciting trend that’s about to infiltrate your Insta feeds for the entirety of 2018.

This weekend, Alexander Wang brought back the jaw/claw/banana clip from yesteryear by sending its models down the runway with silver and black clips for its Fall 2018 collection. And people, including yours truly, are here for it.

I am here for the return of the fanny pack, scrunchie, claw clip, banana clip, body suit, and, god willing, mullet. Say what you will, but fashion and accessory-wise this was an era that served women's practical needs quite well. — Jennifer Barnett (@jenzerb) February 11, 2018

Loved a claw clip!!! 😂😂😂 but also a scrunchie or 4 around my hair in a tight bun 🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/PkzRfV7bnK — Rebecca Bevan (@RebeccaBevan) February 12, 2018

In case you don't still have that partially-broken clip from 7th grade sitting in the back of your hair drawer, then hey, I've gotchu covered. Because you can easily buy yourself some cheap plastic jaw clips for the low price of $4, or go fancy with some gold and silver metal clips for $20.



What a time to be alive, no?