Hilary Duff Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff has welcomed a sweet baby girl into the world.

The actress gave birth to Townes Meadow Bair on May 3, and has now shared stunning black and white photos from the little one's water birth on Instagram.

"Townes Meadow Bair," Duff wrote. "now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!

"I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty."

The Lizzie McGuire star finished the caption by sharing Townes' birthdate, and credited her midwife service Birthing Rhythm, and birth photographer Stephanie Entin.

Some of Duff's fellow former Disney Channel stars were the first to send her congratulations in the comment section.

Brenda Song (of Suite Life fame) wrote, "Congrats!!! She’s perfection. I’m so happy for you guys!! I am in awe of you woman"

Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical) said, "Townes you are the cutest and coolest already"

Elle Fanning, Jenna Dewan, and Becca Tilley also left sweet messages for the new mom of four.

Townes is Duff's third child with husband Matthew Koma (real name: Matthew Bair), and her fourth child, period.

She is also mom to son Luca, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2.

The Below 60° brand director announced she was expecting in December, by way of her family Christmas card—as you do!