Hilary Duff Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Matthew Koma

Townes is her fourth child overall.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on October 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Hilary Duff has welcomed a sweet baby girl into the world.

The actress gave birth to Townes Meadow Bair on May 3, and has now shared stunning black and white photos from the little one's water birth on Instagram.

"Townes Meadow Bair," Duff wrote. "now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!

"I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty."

The Lizzie McGuire star finished the caption by sharing Townes' birthdate, and credited her midwife service Birthing Rhythm, and birth photographer Stephanie Entin.

Some of Duff's fellow former Disney Channel stars were the first to send her congratulations in the comment section.

Brenda Song (of Suite Life fame) wrote, "Congrats!!! She’s perfection. I’m so happy for you guys!! I am in awe of you woman"

Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical) said, "Townes you are the cutest and coolest already"

Elle Fanning, Jenna Dewan, and Becca Tilley also left sweet messages for the new mom of four.

A post shared by Hilary Duff

A photo posted by hilaryduff on

Townes is Duff's third child with husband Matthew Koma (real name: Matthew Bair), and her fourth child, period.

She is also mom to son Luca, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2.

The Below 60° brand director announced she was expecting in December, by way of her family Christmas card—as you do!

A post shared by Hilary Duff

A photo posted by hilaryduff on

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸