Lily Allen was in a feud with Elton John for years—except he didn't know it.

On a recent episode of her podcast Miss Me? on BBC Sounds, the singer admitted that she was very angry with the "Rocket Man" singer for a reason that turned out to be unfounded.

"I used to be managed by Elton John," she explained. "He would call me, like once every couple of weeks to check in and say 'hi' and make sure that I was OK, and there were some times in that period where I wasn't OK."

She continued, "We parted ways, and I wrote this long letter to say how sad I was about the situation, and there was a big Elton-shaped hole in my life."

Lily Allen poses with Elton John and his husband David Furnish in 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

John never responded to the letter, which angered and saddened Allen.

"Over the next few years, as my life began to sort of spiral out of control, I held much resentment for the fact that I'd made myself very vulnerable in this letter and told him all about my sobriety, and I was quite cross with him for a few years. And I thought it was mean of him, actually," she admitted.

Although it's fair enough to be mad about someone not answering a really vulnerable missive, there's a twist to this particular story.

"And then when I moved here to America, I was unpacking, and I found the letter," Allen revealed, laughing. "I never sent it!"

She ended the retelling by making sure her old friend knew there were no hard feelings "Elton, if you're listening—which you're probably not—I love you, and I no longer harbor that resentment towards you," she said.

One commenter on Instagram summarized the situation incredibly well when they wrote, "This is like having a dream that your partner has been unfaithful & then waking up & being angry with them & they’ve done nothing" It literally is.

Anyway, I'll be looking forward to an update on the Lily Allen-Elton John friendship imminently!