'Gym Kardashian' Is the New Viral Meme You Need to See

This is the only thing we want in life now.

Twitter

The internet giveth, and then sometimes the internet really giveth. And today, we’ve been blessed with a new magical meme called Gym Kardashian, which is about to blow up on your social feeds, because it’s freaking amazing.

Gym Kardashian features regular Kim in regular Kim photos—but with the addition of hulking muscular arms. “I think I found my new hobby,” writes Twitter user Jay Paul George, who first created and posted the doctored photos of Kim on his account three days ago, quickly amassing 74,000 retweets and, of course, some Gym Kardashian memes.

“Me after opening someone’s water bottle because they couldn’t do it themselves,” writes one user, while another quips, “when he calls you bro.” Basically, these memes are pure internet gold, and also a bit inspo-worthy, because we would also like to have more defined arms.

To make your day a tiny bit brighter amongst this horrifically sad week, check out the memes, ahead, before they disappear into the ether like all trends oft do.

Why Kendall Jenner Isn't Walking in Fashion Week
