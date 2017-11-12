Today's Top Stories
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Plan to Keep Their Relationship More "Low Key" This Time

Like romantic bicycle rides low key or renting out the Staples Center low key?

Nov 12, 2017

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly back together, in case you somehow haven't heard.

In recent weeks, they've been spotted on idyllic bike rides, church dates, and romantic dinner dates. But, if you're on #JelenaPatrol, you've probably noticed that the newly-rekindled couple haven't been on any adorable public dates in the last few days. Don't worry, they're not off-again, they're just consciously being more low key.

“They are great and very happy,” a Bieber source told People, assuring the magazine that the kind-of, sort-of, maybe couple are still going strong. "It just got too crazy last week with all the attention."

As for the official relationship status? That's still TBD, according to the source.

"They just backed off a little from being out there and are being a bit more low-key."

Waiting for them to become Instagram re-0fficial.

