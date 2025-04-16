Hailey Bieber Designs Her "Favorite Jacket" for Justin Bieber's Skylrk Brand
And just like that, another celeb fashion brand is born.
Leather bomber jackets are to Hailey Bieber what house slippers in public are to her husband Justin. Both rarely leave home without their respective staple piece—and now, they've launched a joint fashion venture to produce them.
After a somewhat messy breakup with his loungewear company Drew House, Justin Bieber officially announced a rival fashion brand, called Skylrk. First looks paint it as a Gen Z-coded streetwear label, which will sell pretty much the same products as the brand he left behind: chunky sweatshirts, bath robes, colorful beanies, and, of course, slipper-style slides. The only departure, seemingly, comes at the hands of his wife Hailey.
The model is bringing her own cool-girl tastes to the brand, designing her "favorite jacket of all time" for Skylrk's inaugural collection. Bieber hard-launched the piece on Instagram Stories, before taking it on its maiden voyage earlier this week.
On April 14, both Biebers were spotted in Los Angeles while grabbing a casual lunch. They shared a rare moment of sartorial alignment, both going casual-cool in oversize, neutral 'fits. Justin was his usual laid-back self, in a fur-collar utility jacket, shearling slippers, and extra-extra large corduroy pants.
Hailey, meanwhile, gave her chill look a dose of her trademark academic flare. She wore a two-tone baseball cap with athletic shorts, which she styled with her favorite footwear: her black Jil Sander loafers. The final touch was her self-created bomber jacket, which has yet to hit shelves.
The piece features many of the elements found in Bieber's expansive leather jacket collection. It has a noir outer, with an elastic waistband and cuffs—the real draw, however, lies in its silhouette. The jacket boasts wide shoulders, emphasized further by '80s-style shoulder pads. That's a departure from the slimmer styles currently being released by every other fashion brand in the country.
There's been no word yet on when the Skylrk collection will officially go on sale, but given Justin's increased social media activity, I'd bet sometime in the next few months. Maybe when that day comes, the Biebers will finally coordinate outfits for the launch party.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
