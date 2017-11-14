Today's Top Stories
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Look So Damn Cute on This Romantic Stroll

TFW you realize you're completely on board with Jelena.

Twitter
Nov 14, 2017

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are continuing their parade of cuteness in the wake of Selena's breakup with The Weekend, and we dare you to name a sweeter candid photo of them than this—captured by a fan on a walk:

The pair were spotted enjoying a quiet stroll in Los Angeles, and seemed surprisingly chill about being interrupted—at least judging from Selena's expression.

Apparently, Selena and Justin are "full on back together," while sources say Selena's relationship with The Weeknd "fizzled and ended amicably." Thus far, Jelena's renewed relationship seems to consist of low-key dates like trips to church and casual bike rides in front of the paparazzi. Ya know, normal stuff.


