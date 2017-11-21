Jennifer Lawrence Says She Felt "Gang-Banged by the F--king Planet" During Her Nude Photo Leak

Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about being a victim of a viral nude photo hack in 2014, where personal and intimate photos were stolen from her phone and distributed all over the internet.

"When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words. I think that I’m still actually processing it," Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter. "And, I don’t know, I feel like I got gang-banged by the f*cking planet—like, there's not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process."

The actress said she decided not to sue because she doesn't see the point. "None of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and Nic [edit note: Jennifer is talking about her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult], the person that they were intended for. It wasn’t gonna bring any of that back. So I wasn’t interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing."

The healing process has been difficult, as Lawrence details here: "I think, like, a year and a half ago, somebody said something to me about how I was 'a good role model for girls,' and I had to go into the bathroom and sob because I felt like an impostor—I felt like, 'I can’t believe somebody still feels that way after what happened.' It’s so many different things to process when you’ve been violated like that."

Lawrence isn't the only actress who's been violated in this way—stars like Lea Michele, Kate Upton, and Kirsten Dunst were part of the 2014 hack alone. It's completely unacceptable.