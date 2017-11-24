Justin Timberlake Living the “Thanksgiving Dad Life” Is the Sweetest Thing

As if anyone needed further proof that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel remain one of the cutest celeb couples around. In a video posted on Instagram, Biel revealed that her husband Timberlake has been throwing himself into all of the important Thanksgiving duties, and that includes "torching Thanksgiving meringue" pie.
Keeping a straight face for most of the proceedings, Timberlake deadpans that his pie work is just the "Thanksgiving dad life." Watch the singer adorably perfect his pie:
Clearly, the Timberlake-Biel household are big on their pies, as Biel shared a delectable photo of some more desserts they'd be enjoying:
The couple's work is totally aspirational, and a reminder that I really need to get myself an invite to a high quality pie party next year.