Zendaya's press tour leading up to her new Luca Guadagnino-directed tennis flick Challengers has been filled with grand, avant-tennis looks. She's worn high heels with neon tennis balls stuck to the stilettos. She's worn vintage sets affixed with feather tails and gowns printed with the silhouette of a tennis player. But over the past few days, the references have become more subtle.

Dressed by her longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya returned to the tennis motif for a brief appearance on Tuesday, April 23, but stripped the theme back to its basics. The actress was photographed in a simple set from Tory Burch, a forest green tennis mini skirt with sporty tan, navy, green, and yellow stripes running down the side, paired with the brand's matching "tech piqué" chevron polo. The set is possibly her most true-to-theme outfit thus far. (And, it's still available to shop.)

Zendaya greeted fans on Tuesday in a striped Tory Burch set—perfect for playing a quick match between red carpets. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Tory Burch Tech Piqué Chevron Polo $138 at Tory Burch

Zendaya balanced the athletic look with the feminine, bright white Christian Louboutin stiletto heels, which she's incorporated into every pre-Challengers outfit. Her jewelry elevated the style even more, from doubles partner to rich tennis It Girl: The actress was decked out in diamonds, wearing a Bulgari Serpenti Viper bracelet (a dramatic, pointed spin on the classic tennis bracelet), her diamond Bulgari stud earrings, a Bulgari B.Zero 1 white gold and diamonds bangle, and the canary diamond Bulgari Magnifica ring.

Her newly blonde hair completed the outfit—a bouncy, blown-out bob, big on volume and styled in a side-part. She kept it soft and preppy with her glam, featuring natural light makeup and a French manicure.

Christian Louboutin Kate 100 Leather Pumps $795 at Net-a-porter

Zendaya's Tory Burch set wasn't her only low-key tennis look for her arrival in New York City.

Yesterday, the star had several noteworthy outfit changes. The looks started with a white Erdem midi dress featuring yellow florals and bright green painted stripes throughout. Then, she changed into a neon vintage Thierry Mugler suit. The previous evening, she was spotted in a gray “I Told Ya” graphic T-shirt, also worn by her character Tashi Duncan in the forthcoming film.

Zendaya left her Good Morning America appearance in a neon green Mugler suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the morning, she arrived at the show's set in a springy Erdem gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's latest string of promotional outfits comes after a week spent promoting Challengers in Los Angeles. She took a break from tennis greens to try a deconstructed Vera Wang gown and a cutout Jacquemus dress. Now that her true Grand Slam style is back, fans are looking out for one last green look at the New York City premiere.