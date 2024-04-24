Zendaya's press tour leading up to her new Luca Guadagnino-directed tennis flick Challengers has been filled with grand, avant-tennis looks. She's worn high heels with neon tennis balls stuck to the stilettos. She's worn vintage sets affixed with feather tails and gowns printed with the silhouette of a tennis player. But over the past few days, the references have become more subtle.
Dressed by her longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya returned to the tennis motif for a brief appearance on Tuesday, April 23, but stripped the theme back to its basics. The actress was photographed in a simple set from Tory Burch, a forest green tennis mini skirt with sporty tan, navy, green, and yellow stripes running down the side, paired with the brand's matching "tech piqué" chevron polo. The set is possibly her most true-to-theme outfit thus far. (And, it's still available to shop.)
Zendaya balanced the athletic look with the feminine, bright white Christian Louboutin stiletto heels, which she's incorporated into every pre-Challengers outfit. Her jewelry elevated the style even more, from doubles partner to rich tennis It Girl: The actress was decked out in diamonds, wearing a Bulgari Serpenti Viper bracelet (a dramatic, pointed spin on the classic tennis bracelet), her diamond Bulgari stud earrings, a Bulgari B.Zero 1 white gold and diamonds bangle, and the canary diamond Bulgari Magnifica ring.
Her newly blonde hair completed the outfit—a bouncy, blown-out bob, big on volume and styled in a side-part. She kept it soft and preppy with her glam, featuring natural light makeup and a French manicure.
Zendaya's Tory Burch set wasn't her only low-key tennis look for her arrival in New York City.
Yesterday, the star had several noteworthy outfit changes. The looks started with a white Erdem midi dress featuring yellow florals and bright green painted stripes throughout. Then, she changed into a neon vintage Thierry Mugler suit. The previous evening, she was spotted in a gray “I Told Ya” graphic T-shirt, also worn by her character Tashi Duncan in the forthcoming film.
Zendaya's latest string of promotional outfits comes after a week spent promoting Challengers in Los Angeles. She took a break from tennis greens to try a deconstructed Vera Wang gown and a cutout Jacquemus dress. Now that her true Grand Slam style is back, fans are looking out for one last green look at the New York City premiere.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
-
Taylor Swift’s Elementary School Teachers Say She “Was Always Writing Poetry”
Turns out, the “Bad Blood” singer was a tortured poet at a very young age.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
'Fallout' Will Return For More Wasteland Adventures in Season 2
The Prime Video adaptation turns a classic video game into a gruesome thrill ride.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Mystery of the Missing Versace Dress Jennifer Garner Famously Wore In ‘13 Going on 30’ Is Fascinating—and Somehow Involves ‘Sex and the City’
Every dress has a story, and this one is complex.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Selena Gomez's Date Night Outfit Channels Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character
The singer attended the Knicks game in an 'Only Murders'-coded coat.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Taylor Swift’s 'Tortured Poets Department' Fashion Says as Much as Her Lyrics
Taylor Swift’s new fashion era reflects the moody tone of her album.
By Sarah Chapelle Published
-
Kendall Jenner Test-Drives the Office Siren Trend
The model's dark olive set is serving "return to office."
By Julia Gray Published
-
Dua Lipa Goes for Silver With 2024's Metallic Bag Trend
The singer embellished her latest outfit with bold silver earrings and a radiant Gucci bag.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her All-White Loungewear With a $500,000 Birkin Bag
Two things J.Lo loves? Monochromatic dressing and Birkin styling.
By India Roby Published
-
Zendaya Changes From Off-Duty Tennis Basics to Springtime Glam in Less Than 24 Hours
The actress packed three outfits into less than 24 hours.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes Puts a Blueberry Twist on the Mary Janes Trend
She swapped her usual sneakers for $150 Mary Janes.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Best Looks Spanning Zendaya’s Style Evolution
She's long been a beacon of support for emerging designers like Peter Do. Now, the actress is not just breaking the internet with custom Loewe and archival Mugler, but also inspiring a new wave of fashion enthusiasts.
By Lauren Tappan Published