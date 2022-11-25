Ashley Tisdale Was Thankful for Family, Friends and Hilary Duff This Thanksgiving

That's another Thanksgiving done and dusted, folks. I hope you all had a great day.

Ashley Tisdale, as for her, took the time to reflect on all the blessings the past year has brought her.

The star posted a collection of happy memories on Instagram to celebrate the holiday, with the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving ... Practicing an extra amount of gratitude today for these people and moments in my life this past year"

The gallery included sweet photos of her daughter Jupiter Iris, 1, including one with a dog, and husband Christopher French, plus photos from milestones Tisdale reached with her cosmetics line Being Frenshe (opens in new tab), as well as several odes to her beloved girlfriends—which includes fellow Disney Channel star Hilary Duff and pop singer Meghan Trainor.

The group photo Tisdale posted of her girlfriends is one she'd previously shared, from when these ladies took a well-deserved "mom trip" to Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa this past summer.

At the time, the actress and entrepreneur wrote, "Moms weekend away! I love being surrounded by these ladies. What an amazing group of women to journey through this mom-hood together! So grateful for this trip"

Back in July, Tisdale spoke to People about finding balance in her life. "Being a mom and trying to do the work-life balance, at the end of the day I might feel depleted," she said. "It's important to know when you've hit that mark and [be] like, 'I need to take a moment. I need to take a bath. I need to do my nightly ritual.'"