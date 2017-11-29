Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Gets Quizzed on British Facts and Epically Fails

Bless her and bless this video.

Nov 29, 2017

Meghan Markle is set to become British royalty thanks to her engagement to Prince Harry, but she better brush up on her nerdy English knowledge. About a year and a half ago (while doing press for Suits, and right around the time she started secretly dating Harry), Meghan was quizzed about British quirks and facts. Annnnnd she completely failed, bless.

Watch the video above to see Meghan try to figure out what the national animal of England is, and say things like "Happy Bottom" and "Sandy Balls." 😂


