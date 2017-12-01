Today's Top Stories
1
I'm a Woman with Facial Hair—and I'm Proud of It
2
The Strict Marriage Traditions of the Royal Family
3
The 5 Best Highlighters for Every Holiday Party
4
2018 Will Be the Year of These 8 Rising Musicians
5
50 Times Women Dominated in 2017

Chrissy Teigen's Pan Am-Themed Birthday Party Looked So Damn Fun

Kim Kardashian was there smoking fake cigarettes.

Instagram
Dec 1, 2017

Chrissy Teigen just turned 32, and threw down with a party that has us suffering acute FOMO. The chef/model/living legend/fan of old bananas decided to host a Pan Am-themed bash, and not only did she dress up as an airplane flight attendant, John Legend dressed in an old time-y hat.

Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And he sang her a song:

Inside Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

And they had vintage magazines for guests to read:

Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And Chrissy made a super sweet speech:

Inside Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday Party 🎉 #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

But more importantly Kim Kardashian was there with Kanye West, and she just WENT for the theme:

Kimye @ Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

As did Kris Jenner, tbh:

Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday Party 🎉

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Also Kim smoked a fake cigarette:

Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Best party we've ever not been invited to!

Related Story
Chrissy Teigen Debuts Her Bump in a Tight Dress

Watch Next

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kate Winslet Reenacted an Iconic 'Titanic' Scene
Kate Middleton Won’t Be Meghan’s Bridesmaid
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 How Meghan Markle's Life Will Change as a Royal
Prince William Won't Be Harry's Best Man
Photos: Prince Harry and Meghan's First Outing
Selena Gomez Breaks Down Weeping
Matt Lauer and wife Annette Roque Who Is Annette Roque? 9 Facts About Matt Lauer's
Prince Harry Gets Asked About Being a "Ginger"
Watch Young Meghan Markle Argue Against Sexism
Harry and Meghan's First Public Engagement