Chrissy Teigen's Pan Am-Themed Birthday Party Looked So Damn Fun

Chrissy Teigen just turned 32, and threw down with a party that has us suffering acute FOMO. The chef/model/living legend/fan of old bananas decided to host a Pan Am-themed bash, and not only did she dress up as an airplane flight attendant, John Legend dressed in an old time-y hat.
And he sang her a song:
And they had vintage magazines for guests to read:
And Chrissy made a super sweet speech:
But more importantly Kim Kardashian was there with Kanye West, and she just WENT for the theme:
As did Kris Jenner, tbh:
Also Kim smoked a fake cigarette:
Best party we've ever not been invited to!