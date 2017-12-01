Chrissy Teigen's Pan Am-Themed Birthday Party Looked So Damn Fun

Chrissy Teigen just turned 32, and threw down with a party that has us suffering acute FOMO. The chef/model/living legend/fan of old bananas decided to host a Pan Am-themed bash, and not only did she dress up as an airplane flight attendant, John Legend dressed in an old time-y hat.

And he sang her a song:



Inside Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:17pm PST

And they had vintage magazines for guests to read:



And Chrissy made a super sweet speech:

Inside Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday Party 🎉 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:18pm PST

But more importantly Kim Kardashian was there with Kanye West, and she just WENT for the theme:

Kimye @ Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

As did Kris Jenner, tbh:

Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday Party 🎉 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:34pm PST

Also Kim smoked a fake cigarette:

Chrissy Teigen's 60s Theme Birthday 🎉 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

Best party we've ever not been invited to!