'Stranger Things' Stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Just Made Their Official Debut as a Couple

Wait, they are so cute.

Getty
Dec 5, 2017

After a year of speculation, Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are finally ready to admit that they're 100 percent dating. The pair have been rumored to be a couple for months thanks to several paparazzi shots at airports and a trail of adorable Instagram evidence (more on that in a minute)—but they made their official debut as a couple at Monday night's Fashion Awards in London.

Getty

Literally, look how cute!

Getty
Again, this is Charlie and Natalia's first ~official~ appearance together, but they've been spotted before—like when they were seen holding hands in the Fall:

The Image Direct

Or when they celebrated Halloween together back in 2016:

Happy Halloween guys!! 🎃🎃🎃🎃

A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) on

More on the sweet history of their relationship right this way:

