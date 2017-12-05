'Stranger Things' Stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Just Made Their Official Debut as a Couple

After a year of speculation, Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are finally ready to admit that they're 100 percent dating. The pair have been rumored to be a couple for months thanks to several paparazzi shots at airports and a trail of adorable Instagram evidence (more on that in a minute)—but they made their official debut as a couple at Monday night's Fashion Awards in London.

Literally, look how cute!

Again, this is Charlie and Natalia's first ~official~ appearance together, but they've been spotted before—like when they were seen holding hands in the Fall:

Or when they celebrated Halloween together back in 2016:

Happy Halloween guys!! 🎃🎃🎃🎃 A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:18pm PDT

