Sandra Bullock Wants to Work With Keanu Reeves Again "Before I Die"

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves could costar in yet another film, if we're lucky enough.

Their 1994 movie Speed is turning 30 this year, and for the occasion, the two superstars appeared on the 50 MPH podcast—a show that, fittingly, is about the movie Speed itself.

During the conversation, Bullock revealed that she'd absolutely love to do another movie with Reeves.

"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera," she said (via People). "Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Maybe."

And of course, the Matrix star was on the same page.

"It does feel like it’s—there is a siren call to it," he said. "I think I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. We’d freakin’ knock it out of the park."

Obviously, it's just an idea at the moment, but I'll let you dream about what kind of movie you'd like to see these two in.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves at the 1994 premiere of Speed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Speed, Bullock and Reeves also worked together on the 2006 film The Lake House.

Speaking on the podcast, Reeves commented on his connection with Bullock, which he believes is one reason Speed was so special. "I think we had an affection," he explained. "And the characters themselves have an affection. I think Jack and Annie’s is different than Sandra’s and Keanu’s, but I think we played off each other and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other, right?"

Bullock agreed, saying, "I felt very comfortable with Keanu. There was nothing that I couldn’t try or do or say that he wouldn’t have, I felt, fought for me to do or say or try, and that kind of trust is very rare with actors."

:)