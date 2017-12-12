Today's Top Stories
1
Science's Horrifying Culture of Sexual Assault
2
The Biggest Snubs from the 2018 Golden Globes Noms
3
Behold These Perfectly Timed Glitter Tinsel Lashes
4
23 Gifts for Your Ride-or-Die Work Wives
5
Inside the Making of 'The Crown' Season 2

Watch: Channing Tatum Tells His Fans in Alabama Why He Wouldn't Vote for Roy Moore

He doesn’t usually get political, but this time he couldn’t stay silent.

Getty
Dec 12, 2017

Alabama residents went to the polls Tuesday in a special election for U.S. Senate—and Alabama native Channing Tatum made a rare political statement to weigh in on the race.

The Huffington Post reports that Channing Tatum, who was born and raised in Cullman, Alabama, made a rare political statement in support of Democrat Doug Jones. In an Instagram video, Tatum made it clear that his priority is that young people go out and vote, no matter who they choose. He noted that he doesn’t identify as a member of either party.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But he said that his choice would be to vote for Jones, because Republican candidate Roy Moore “has done things, in my opinion, that go beyond the line of trust.” Moore has been accused of having inappropriate relationships with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

More than anything i just want young people to go out and vote.

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on

Read his full statement below:

“What’s good, Alabama? Roll Tide, what up Auburn, Troy University, Calhoun, Jacksonville State, any student inside of Alabama. I’m Channing Tatum, and I’m proud to be from Alabama.
Look, Tuesday, December 12 is a special election for senator of Alabama. And look, usually I’m not a political person. For the record, I’m not a liberal, Democrat, or Republican. I am my own mind and my own heart and that is more complex than red and blue. But all that being said, my choices are between Roy Moore, which is a man that’s been accused of assaulting girls. And barring that, Roy Moore has done things, in my opinion, that go beyond the line of trust. So I’m supporting Doug Jones. Doug Jones, again, from my perspective, has been an advocate on behalf of helping people his whole life.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
So that’s who I’m supporting, and that’s my opinion. But I want you to have your own opinion. It’s important. No one thinks students are going to go out and vote, so prove them wrong. Go out, vote. It’s important for Alabama, it’s important for America. It’s important for you to have your own opinion. Please, go out and vote.”
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Prince William and Prince Harry Seen on Red Carpet
Princess Sofia of Sweden's Wedding Tiara Hack
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman Unrecognizable on Movie Set
Jelena Won't Be Spending Christmas Together
Khloé Kardashian Has a Birth Plan in Place
Watch a Celeb-Packed Holiday Carpool Karaoke
Jimmy Kimmel Fights Back Tears with Son Billy
'Mozart in the Jungle' Star Lola Kirke Takes on NY
What Meghan Markle's First Royal Xmas Will Entain
Gigi Hadid Rocks Armpit Hair in Love Magazine