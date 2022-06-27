Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen Dedicated 'F*** You' to the Justices Who Struck Down Roe v. Wade at Glastonbury

Like so many other celebrities and public figures, Olivia Rodrigo isn't about to stay silent following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which will make access to safe abortion infinitely harder for millions of people with wombs across the U.S.

To help her air her rage and grief at Glastonbury festival in England, Rodrigo called Lily Allen to share the stage with her.

Once the British singer had appeared beside her, Rodrigo told the crowd, "Today's a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury, and I'm sharing the stage with Lily, which is the biggest dream come true ever."

The "Good 4 U" singer then shifted gears and expressed how upset she was over the Supreme Court decision. "But I'm also equally as heartbroken over what happened in America yesterday," she said. "The Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, which is a law that ensures a woman's right to a safe abortion and other basic human rights. And I'm devastated and terrified, and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."

Announcing what was coming, Rodrigo continued, "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that, at the end of the day, they truly don't give a sh*t about freedom. This song goes out to the Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you."

Allen echoed, "We hate you."

The two women then launched into a rage-filled and cathartic rendition of Allen's 2009 hit song "F*** You."

The song—which includes lyrics such as, "F*** you (f*** you), f*** you very, very much / 'Cause we hate what you do / And we hate your whole crew" and, "Do you get, do you get a little kick out of being small minded?"—was originally written as an anti-President Bush anthem.

The Glastonbury crowd was all too happy to yell out these ever-relevant lyrics, while giving those five Justices the finger.

You can watch the performance here.