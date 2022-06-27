Lizzo, Sophie Turner and More Celebrities React to Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

The overturning of Roe v. Wade last week has shaken people around the U.S. to their core, with protests breaking out across the country in response to the Supreme Court decision. Since the news broke, public figures have spoken out, loudly and with rage, and so have many celebrities.

Here's what people in the entertainment industry have had to say about the legal move that will make access to abortion so much more dangerous for millions of people with wombs.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen

During her Glastonbury festival set in England, Olivia Rodrigo brought out Lily Allen to sing "F*** You" to the Justices who struck down Roe. You can read more about the performance here.

(Image credit: Photo by Joseph Okpako / Getty)

Lizzo

Lizzo pledged a generous donation to organizations who help provide access to abortions. "I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars," she tweeted.

I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollarsJune 24, 2022 See more

Sophie Turner

A visibly emotional Sophie Turner expressed exactly how she felt about the decision to overturn Roe via Instagram Stories. "Overturning Roe v. Wade is setting us back 50 years," she said.

"This isn't going to save any lives. It's going to kill and endanger millions of women who are gonna end up getting backstreet abortions, dangerous backstreet abortions, and end up dying from it.

"If this was actually about saving lives, if anyone cared about saving lives, then after any of the mass shooting that have happened here in the United States, we would have gun control. It's not about saving lives, it's about controlling a woman's body and controlling a woman's right to choose. And it's absolutely f***ing disgusting."

(Image credit: Photo by Sophie Turner / Instagram)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift quote-tweeted Michelle Obama's statement on the decision, adding, "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that."

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxlJune 24, 2022 See more

Harry Styles

Harry Styles wrote on Instagram Stories, "I'm absolutely devastated for the people of America today. Check on your friends. Look after each other. We're all in this together, and the fight is just beginning. A truly dark day for America."

The singer also held up a fan's sign during a recent performance that read, "My body, my choice."

(Image credit: Photo by Harry Styles / Instagram)

Billie Eilish

At Glastonbury, Billie Eilish said, "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S. and I'm just gonna say that, because I can't bear to think about it any longer in this moment."

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes tweeted, "This is actually happening."

This is actually happening.June 24, 2022 See more

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel tweeted, "I am enraged. What happened today is not only a disgusting step backward for women - undermining our ability to make decisions for our own bodies… but it’s also dangerous. You didn’t ban abortion, you banned access to SAFE abortion. #BansOffOurBodies."

I am enraged. What happened today is not only a disgusting step backward for women - undermining our ability to make decisions for our own bodies… but it’s also dangerous. You didn’t ban abortion, you banned access to SAFE abortion. #BansOffOurBodiesJune 24, 2022 See more

Halle Berry

Halle Berry wrote, "I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is BULLSHIT. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women.

"Stop this war on women & keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together & NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it"

I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is BULLSHIT. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women.Stop this war on women & keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together & NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about itJune 24, 2022 See more

Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito contributed simply, "Supreme Court my ass."

Supreme Court my assJune 24, 2022 See more

Viola Davis

Viola Davis commented, "And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……

"The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade."

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi wrote, "People will still get abortions.

"These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned.

"This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place."

People will still get abortions. These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned.This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place.June 24, 2022 See more

P!nk

"Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F***ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F*** RIGHT OFF. We good?" P!nk tweeted.