Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance at the Queen's Staff Party

Meghan Markle appears to have touched down in the United Kingdom for the holidays, and made a surprise and very unexpected appearance at a party Queen Elizabeth II threw for her staff on Monday.

The party took place at Windsor Castle, and Meghan reportedly wore a "festive red dress" and chatted to the Queen's employees, many of whom are involved in planning her wedding to Prince Harry. "Harry and Meghan spent about an hour at the party and they were really friendly and went around talking to everyone," a source tells Hello Magazine. "Meghan was very sweet and so beautiful."

The Daily Mail's royal reporter Rebecca English also confirmed the news, saying a source told her "[Meghan] was unbelievably beautiful and Harry looked so proud."

#MeghanMarkle was a surprise guest at the Queen's annual staff Christmas party at Windsor Castle on Monday. One person who met her told me that she was 'charm personified'. 'She held out her hand & said 'Hi, I'm Meghan'. She was unbelievably beautiful and Harry looked so proud.' — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 14, 2017

Yes it was definitely a surprise to all those attended. And those that did meet her were absolutely blown away by her elegance and confidence. She's gone down well with the staff, that's for certain! — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 14, 2017

Meghan will stay in the UK through Christmas, which she'll be spending with the royal family at Sandringham—a major first. In fact, even Kate Middleton had to wait until after her wedding to get an official Christmas invite!