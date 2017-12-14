Today's Top Stories
1
'The Last Jedi' Proves Women Are Better Leaders
2
Science's Horrifying Culture of Sexual Assault
3
Behold These Perfectly Timed Glitter Tinsel Lashes
4
23 Gifts for Your Ride-or-Die Work Wives
5
Inside the Making of 'The Crown' Season 2

Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance at the Queen's Staff Party

"She was unbelievably beautiful and Harry looked so proud."

Getty
Dec 14, 2017

Meghan Markle appears to have touched down in the United Kingdom for the holidays, and made a surprise and very unexpected appearance at a party Queen Elizabeth II threw for her staff on Monday.

The party took place at Windsor Castle, and Meghan reportedly wore a "festive red dress" and chatted to the Queen's employees, many of whom are involved in planning her wedding to Prince Harry. "Harry and Meghan spent about an hour at the party and they were really friendly and went around talking to everyone," a source tells Hello Magazine. "Meghan was very sweet and so beautiful."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Daily Mail's royal reporter Rebecca English also confirmed the news, saying a source told her "[Meghan] was unbelievably beautiful and Harry looked so proud."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan will stay in the UK through Christmas, which she'll be spending with the royal family at Sandringham—a major first. In fact, even Kate Middleton had to wait until after her wedding to get an official Christmas invite!

Related Story
What Meghan Markle's First Royal Xmas Will Entain
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kate Middleton's Homemade Xmas Gift for the Queen
Sophie Turner Describes the Last 'GOT' Episode
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Did Khloé Reveal Her Pregnancy in KUWTK Promo?
The 11 Biggest Photoshop Fails of 2017
Backpage: Jessica Chastain
Bella Hadid Is Truly All of Us at the Knicks Game
Body Language Expert Analyzes Harry and Meghan
Buckingham Palace Is Decorated for Christmas
Kate Middleton Recycles Look from 2014
George Clooney Gave All His Friends $1 Million