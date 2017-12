What's better than Justin Bieber dancing? Justin Bieber dancing to Ed Sheeran's song. Bieber took a break from hanging with Selena Gomez, to bless our Instagram feeds with, not one, but two videos of him dancing to Sheeran's song "Perfect" from his new, critically-acclaimed album, "÷."

"I'm gonna get this dancing thing down," Bieber wrote on Instagram.

Certainly not the typical moves we usually see from Bieber. But we're not mad about it.