One of America's Richest Heiresses Just Got Engaged and Her Ring Is Truly Insane

You honestly have to see it to believe it.

Dec 29, 2017

We might not have royalty in the USofA, but America is home to plenty of heiresses (edit note: not me, tragically)—and we're not just talking about the living legend that is Paris Hilton. Meet Alexa Dell, daughter of Dell Technologies CEO/chairman Michael Dell, who has a casual net worth of $23.7 billion.

People reports that Alexa got engaged to her boyfriend Harrison Refoua over the holidays while yours truly was entering into a committed relationship with pie, and he came through with the most insane diamond ring ever.

Forever ❤️

A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on

Literally, look at that "ice" as the youths in 1999 would say:

Even the sun can't handle how massive it is:

Alexa thanked her followers for their kind words, saying "Thank you for all the well wishes and congratulations. We’re so happy to share this with all of you ✨💖. "

Congrats to the happy couple and that enormous ring.

