Meghan Markle's First Royal Gift Has Been Revealed—And It's Surprisingly Simple

You probably have one, TBH.

Jan 18, 2018
Getty

Meghan Markle has received her first gift as a soon-to-be royal, the Palace has confirmed. And no, it's not a tiara.

According to People, the royal family releases a record of every gift they receive in the calendar year and Markle's first gift was given to her via her future brother-in-law, Prince William, during his official visit to Finland last year.

And what was her first gift as a royal (well, as an almost royal)? An apron. The gift might seem a little generic, like when your aunt gives you a scented candle or your coworker gives you a Bath and Body Works gift basket you'll never use. But the gift is actually very thoughtful and tailored to Meghan, a self-professed foodie.

First, there was that adorable post-engagement interview in November when she gushed about the night Harry proposed.

"It happened a few weeks ago at Nottingham Cottage...just a cozy night roasting chicken...It was an amazing surprise and so sweet…very romantic," she said.

Cooking isn't a new hobby she's taken up since meeting Prince Harry. When we interviewed Meghan back in 2013, she talked about her foodie status.

"I love to cook. My character is a foodie because they know that I'm a foodie. I'm always on the quest to find amazing new restaurants and new recipes," she said. "I'm a California girl, right? I grew up with that farm-to-table dining before it was sweeping the nation. I do think there's some value to really throwing yourself into food and embracing where it comes from."

So yeah, an apron is actually a pretty perfect gift.

