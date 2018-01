Last night, Beyoncé and Jay-Z stepped out for a pre-Grammy party, and walked past an innocent lady minding her own business, thinking this night was going to be like any other until...BOOM. Beyoncé had her so shook she became an instant icon.

Amusingly, Queen Bey herself shared this photo on Instagram, casually buried in a gallery as though it's not the most amazing image of all time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

Obviously, the internet was almost as overwhelmed as this woman:



when you realize you're lucky to be alive during the same era as Beyonce pic.twitter.com/eEuYKkOHkL — Ziwe (@ziwe) January 28, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

99.999999% of us who have met Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/pvxZcSjx4I — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 28, 2018

This lady is all of us when we randomly see Beyoncé and Jay-Z walking by. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uPiCArr5QF — The Pop Hub 👄 (@ThePopHub) January 28, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As you were.