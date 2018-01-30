Quincy Jones Spent an Entire Interview Insulting Taylor Swift's Music

Today in random celebrity drama we never saw coming, legendary producer Quincy Jones dedicated a large chunk of a recent interview explaining why he doesn't care for Taylor Swift's music. And he has a *lot* of thoughts.

First of all, when asked about Taylor by GQ interviewer Chris Heath, Jones gave a look described as "somewhere between disapproval and disdain," which LOL, okay. He was then asked what's wrong with Taylor's music, and said: "We need more songs, man. F*cking songs, not hooks."

When it was pointed out that many people consider Taylor to be a genius lyricist and songwriter, Jones scoffed, "Whatever crumbles your cookie," and then—when asked what's missing from her music—he said, "Knowing what you’re doing. You know what I mean? Since I was a little kid, I’ve always heard the people that don’t wanna do the work. It takes work, man. The only place you find success before work is the dictionary, and that’s alphabetical."

But wait, there's more! When told that lots of people think Taylor Swift has written great music, Jones said, "But they don’t know, man. They don’t know. I’ve come and gone through seven decades of this shit. Seen all that. Seen how that works. Ignorance is no thing."

This has been your latest edition of 👀 .