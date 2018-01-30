Today's Top Stories
1
These People Think Babies Will Destroy the Earth
2
Eye-Catching Beauty Looks from the 2018 Grammys
3
Confessions of an STD Hypochondriac
4
Chic Spring Jacket Options to Shop Now
5
The Best Porn Movies with Great Plots

Quincy Jones Spent an Entire Interview Insulting Taylor Swift's Music

There's not enough ice for all these burns.

Jan 30, 2018
Getty Images

Today in random celebrity drama we never saw coming, legendary producer Quincy Jones dedicated a large chunk of a recent interview explaining why he doesn't care for Taylor Swift's music. And he has a *lot* of thoughts.

Related Stories
Why Did Taylor Swift Skip the Grammys? An Analysis
Katy Perry Might Cameo in Taylor Swift Video
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

First of all, when asked about Taylor by GQ interviewer Chris Heath, Jones gave a look described as "somewhere between disapproval and disdain," which LOL, okay. He was then asked what's wrong with Taylor's music, and said: "We need more songs, man. F*cking songs, not hooks."

When it was pointed out that many people consider Taylor to be a genius lyricist and songwriter, Jones scoffed, "Whatever crumbles your cookie," and then—when asked what's missing from her music—he said, "Knowing what you’re doing. You know what I mean? Since I was a little kid, I’ve always heard the people that don’t wanna do the work. It takes work, man. The only place you find success before work is the dictionary, and that’s alphabetical."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But wait, there's more! When told that lots of people think Taylor Swift has written great music, Jones said, "But they don’t know, man. They don’t know. I’ve come and gone through seven decades of this shit. Seen all that. Seen how that works. Ignorance is no thing."

This has been your latest edition of 👀 .

Related Story
Tiffany Haddish on Dinner with Taylor Swift
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Justin Timberlake Will Perform at Super Bowl 52
Kate Middleton Makes Funny Faces While Drinking
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 All the Celebs at the 'Black Panther' Premiere
Beyoncé Holds Juice Boxes at the Grammys
Khloé Kardashian Praises Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan on Instagram
Shop Beyoncé's Pre-Grammy Party Beret
justin bieber selena gomez Why Jelena's Relationship Actually Works in 2018
Radio Host Calls Tom Brady's Daughter a Name
Why Did Taylor Swift Skip the Grammys? An Analysis