The New 'Little Women' Trailer Is Finally Here

The new trailer for the highly-anticipated remake of Little Women is here and our hearts aren't ready.

The first trailer for the series was released back in December after it was announced earlier in May that BBC and PBS were collaborating to bring the two-part series to life. The show is based on the classic novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott.



The series' cast includes Michael Gambon as Mr. Lawrence, Emily Watson as Marmee, and the inimitable Angela Lansberry as Aunt March. Maya Hawke, Willa Fitzgerald, Annes Elwy, and Kathryn Newton play the March sisters, with Hawke making her screen debut in the role of Jo.

"I've felt really connected to this character since I was a wee thing," Hawke, the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, revealed to Harper's Bazaar UK. "So when I was offered the role I was like, 'I'm obviously the right person for this part!' They made the right choice and so I can go in and be myself."



Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas adapted the series while Vanessa Caswill is directing. PBS also notes in a press release that the series is backed by a "nearly all-female creative team."



"Girls are still confused about their desires and their desirability, and the passage from

innocence to experience is more turbulent than ever," Thomas said in a press release. "We need hope, and we need empathy. We need laughter, and we need catharsis, we need joy and inspiration. Little Women gives us all of these things."

The series is set to debut in the U.S. on Mother's Day, May 13 at 8 p.m. and will conclude on Sunday, May 20 on PBS as part of its Masterpiece series. The series was originally set to air as a three separate one hour episodes, but will air the first hour the first week and the last two the following week.

"[Little Women's] humanity, humor and tenderness never date, and as a study of love, grief and growing up it has no equal," Thomas said. "There could be no better time to revisit the story of a family striving for happiness in an uncertain world, and I am thrilled to be bringing the March girls to a new generation of viewers."