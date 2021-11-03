Today's Top Stories
The Best Celebrity 'Squid Game' Costumes

A handful of stars chose this year's most popular theme.

By Quinci LeGardye
best celeb squid game costumes
YOUNGKYU PARKNetflix

Halloween always brings out the hottest costumes that pay homage to pop culture. This year, several celebrities jumped onto the Squid Game mania train, dressing as characters from the show (as well as the iconic robot doll). From K-pop stars to famous bakers, here are the best celebrity Squid Game costumes of 2021.

BLACKPINK's Lisa

The K-pop idol dressed up as the animatronic doll from the show's Red Light, Green Light round, striking a creepy robot pose.

Lizzo

The pop star also dressed as the doll, complete with a face mask, and danced to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" onstage at the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco.

Lee Yoo-mi

A member of the show's cast even got in on the fun! Lee, who played Sae-byeok's marbles partner Ji-yeong (240), also dressed as the Red Light, Green Light doll.

Hayley Kiyoko

The "Girls Like Girls" singer chose to dress as a player, and looked just like Kang Sae-byeok (067).

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress chose to pay homage to the show's main character, Seong Gi-hun (456).

Chiggs from The Great British Baking Show

Chiggs, one of this year's contestants, dressed as a guard to celebrate Halloween with current and previous GBBO contestants.

Aespa

The K-pop group donned guards costumes for a special Halloween dance practice of their comeback song "Savage."

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
