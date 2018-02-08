Today's Top Stories
Drake Surprises Students, Shoppers, and the Homeless with More Than $175,000 Worth of Goods

Champagne Papi is making it rain for a good cause.

Drake is in a very giving mood this week and it's all part of "God's Plan." The 31-year-old rapper donated thousands of dollars to strangers all over Miami, and captured the footage for his latest single's music video.

According to E! News, Drake started his giveaways Monday with a $25,000 donation and OVO-designed uniforms for students in Miami Senior High School. He then awarded a University of Miami student named Destiny James with a $50,000 check towards her tuition on Tuesday.

"Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition," James wrote on Instagram. "@champagnepapiTHANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me!"

This happened today. I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it. Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I've been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I'm living out my dreams. God's Plan 🙏🏾

A post shared by Destiny Paris James (@_destinyparis) on

Drake wrapped up his giving spree later that day at 4 p.m. ET at a local Miami market called Sabor Tropical Supermarket, where he surprised shoppers by paying for their groceries. E! News reports he spent about $50,000 total at the store. Several shoppers then took to social media to praise Drake for his generosity.

"A real king when out and paid for everyone's groceries in the store, all the while encouraging people to buy more lol," Guille Deza wrote on Instagram. "BE GOOD AND IT'LL COME RIGHT BACK AROUND!!!"

I met drake today at the supermarket , thanks drake for the groceries #drake

A post shared by Rocio (@chiofdc) on

Drake's kindness continued on Wednesday with Shwartz Media PR sharing on Twitter that Drake gifted $50,000 to the Lotus House Shelter, a residential facility for homeless women and children in Miami. TMZ reports the rapper also handed out toys for the children and $150 Target gift cards for the 130 women at the shelter.

Drake first dropped "God's Plan" on January 19. A release date for the song's official music video has not been announced.

