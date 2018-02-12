Patrick J. Adams Defends Meghan Markle After Racist Tweet from Politician

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams has come to her defense after a racist tweet from U.S. politician Paul Nehlen, who reportedly shared a photo of Meghan and Prince Harry with the caption, "Honey, does this tie make my face look pale?"

Adams called Nehlen a "sad and sick man" and said that his former co-star has "more power, strength, honour and compassion in her fingernail than you'll ever know in this lifetime."

Oh @pnehlen - you’re a sad and sick man with no sense of shame or class. Get a life. And don’t go anywhere near MM - she’s got more power, strength, honor and compassion in her fingernail than you’ll ever know in this lifetime. Way above your weight class. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) February 10, 2018

Meghan and Adams enjoyed a close relationship on the Suits set, and it's nice to see him defending her against these disgusting remarks. In the meantime, Nehlen's twitter account has been suspended after additional reports of antisemitism.