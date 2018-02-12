Today's Top Stories
1
All the Celebrities at New York Fashion Week
2
A Hilariously Honest 'Fifty Shades Freed' Review
3
The Best Buys from Stylebop's Final Markdown Sale
4
Gloria Allred's Documentary Is Vital Viewing
5
53 Ridiculously Pretty Celebrity Pixie Cuts to Try

Patrick J. Adams Defends Meghan Markle After Racist Tweet from Politician

"You’re a sad and sick man with no sense of shame or class."

Getty Images

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams has come to her defense after a racist tweet from U.S. politician Paul Nehlen, who reportedly shared a photo of Meghan and Prince Harry with the caption, "Honey, does this tie make my face look pale?"

Adams called Nehlen a "sad and sick man" and said that his former co-star has "more power, strength, honour and compassion in her fingernail than you'll ever know in this lifetime."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan and Adams enjoyed a close relationship on the Suits set, and it's nice to see him defending her against these disgusting remarks. In the meantime, Nehlen's twitter account has been suspended after additional reports of antisemitism.

Related Stories
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Exes

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
How to Watch Harry and Meghan's Wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Time
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince William spoke candidly about expecting a third baby and how he was preparing How Prince William Is Preparing for New Baby
How Meghan and Harry Are Spending V-Day
Kate Middleton Discusses Children's Mental Health
Princess Eugenie's Wedding Date Confirmed
Royal Family ski trip Prince George Takes Up One of His Parents' Hobbies
Watch Kate Middleton Throw a Snowball at William
Watch Meghan Markle's Endeavour Fund Awards Speech
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks