Everyone Thinks Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Are Getting Back Together

"So Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are both single now?"

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced their split after two years of marriage, and PLEASE DON'T PANIC, but it should be pointed out that this means both Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are single. And this is the first time they've been single at the same time since their split in 2005.

So, naturally, people are theorizing about them getting back together and are low-key desperate for this reunion to take place. Behold, the thoughts of the internet:

That said, some people aren't here for it:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

