Everyone Thinks Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Are Getting Back Together

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced their split after two years of marriage, and PLEASE DON'T PANIC, but it should be pointed out that this means both Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are single. And this is the first time they've been single at the same time since their split in 2005.

So, naturally, people are theorizing about them getting back together and are low-key desperate for this reunion to take place. Behold, the thoughts of the internet:

OKAYOKAYOKAYOKAY WAIT HOLD UP.



Jen is single.

Brad is single.



ADMIT IT...



YOU'RE WONDERING IT. pic.twitter.com/vOEeN3x4DS — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) February 15, 2018

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together. I called it first. #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/2BPeomEwbi — marissa (@mersshhh) February 15, 2018

Somewhere, Jennifer Aniston is crafting her "Hey, let's grab coffee and catch up" text to Brad Pitt. https://t.co/pXLGo7O4Mp — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) February 15, 2018

The one where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got back together pic.twitter.com/0vnyMbnblH — Theresa (@theycallmeT_04) February 16, 2018

My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news😭but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single😊 pic.twitter.com/RJj9UWxgxg — Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) February 15, 2018

Plot twist: she gets back with Brad Pitt and is step mom to Angelina’s kids #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/z60mXi2Jb0 — Jerry Don (@JerryDonut1) February 16, 2018

My only thoughts about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both being single... pic.twitter.com/7XYqPmFAFo — Ryan RC Rea (@volvoshine) February 16, 2018

That said, some people aren't here for it:

Hey, people cheering for Jen and Brad to get back together: not everything from the 90s needs a reboot — Alison Bennett (@bennettleigh) February 15, 2018

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

