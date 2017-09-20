The Real Story of the Battle of the Sexes

Billie Jean King had already played some big tennis matches in her career—49 grand slam finals, in fact—but when she walked onto the court on September 20, 1973, there was more than just $100,000 of prize money on the line. The fate of the whole women's movement was at stake. At least that's how King felt: "The pressure was unbelievable," she says of the match that became known as "the Battle of the Sexes"—and that came to represent, all in one immensely charged event, the entire struggle of women's equality. "We were fighting so hard to change hearts and minds about the value of women in society. I felt like everybody was depending on me to beat him."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Him was Bobby Riggs, a former world number-one with six grand slam titles to his name. Riggs had retired from the sport 14 years earlier and spent his post-playing days hustling the country club set. A shameless self-promoter and showman, his stunts included playing tennis while carrying a bucket of water or while chained to a baby elephant. Riggs was a proud chauvinist during the dawn of women's liberation and, in early 1973, he drew national attention by announcing that even at age 55 he could still defeat the best female tennis players in the world. In May of that year, he made good on that promise by beating the world's reigning number one, the legendary Australian player Margaret Court.

Billie and Bobby at an event promoting the match, July 1973. Getty

Most Popular

Riggs had approached King—who in 1972 had won the French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open—about a match before he went to Court, but King turned him down, reasoning that it was a ridiculous sideshow with little upside. King considered herself a feminist, but understood that gaining equality wasn't about pitting genders against each other: "My brother and I were always close, and my parents were good to each other," says King. "I never understood it to be that one gender was better than the other. Feminism has nothing to do with not liking guys—a guy created the term!" But after Court's humiliating loss to Riggs, King changed her mind.

In the movie version of the match, Battles of the Sexes, out September 22 and starring Emma Stone as King and Steve Carrell as Riggs, the two are portrayed as old chums. But in reality King says she did not know Riggs well. The former star was 25 years her senior; he'd retired from professional tennis when King was just six.

"We were fighting so hard to change minds about the value of women. I felt like everybody was depending on me to beat him."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She'd read all about him, of course, and had seen footage of him in action winning the men's singles, doubles, and mixed-doubles titles at Wimbledon in 1939. As a child, everyone King encountered at the Lakewood Country Club in Long Beach, California—where she grew up playing—seemed to have a story about the enfant terrible Riggs, also born and raised in Southern California. But that was the extent of their relationship.

The two months leading up to the match versus Riggs were excruciating for King, who kept up her commitment to play on the WTA, the new women's tennis circuit she had helped found a few years earlier. She could only train for the "Battle of the Sexes" in her spare time. Weeks before the match, all the extra exertion took its toll: She fell ill with the flu and was forced with withdraw from a WTA tournament.

Billie Jean King serves during a U.S. Open tennis match, 1978. Getty

On the day of the match, King faced yet another hurdle before even taking the court: That afternoon she had an interview with television commentator Frank Gifford, who asked if she considered herself a feminist. "I had to think fast, because even though I love the word, it's a loaded word," says King. "And so I said 'I'm for the women's movement.'"

"Ninety million people were watching. If I had said I was a feminist, it would have been over," King explains. "Men hated the term. A lot of women hated it too. Semantics are powerful. I wanted to say something that represented my values but not lose everybody in the process. Still, if you watch the tape I'm talking softly. I didn't yet have my voice. I felt like I was on a tightrope."