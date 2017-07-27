Chrissy Teigen Has a Lot of Thoughts About Being Blocked by Donald Trump

Breaking News!

"This goes pretty deep."

After months of epic trolling and LOL-worthy shade, Chrissy Teigen has joined the select group of individuals who have been blocked by Donald Trump. AKA the former reality star who is our president. AKA the guy who just decided trans people can't serve in the military. Yeah, him.

Teigen broke the news in the above tweet, and then opened up about the blocking to People—saying "it's been a long time coming." Truer words:

"I have been very anti-Trump since The Apprentice, like when it first started, so it didn't start during the presidency like everyone thinks. This goes pretty deep. And I don't even follow him so I'm definitely fine being blocked. There's just this part of me that's so happy that he had to actually do that. It's just funny."

Funny...horrifying...a sign of the WTF times we now live in—either way!

