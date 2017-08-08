Elon Musk Confirms Amber Heard Split by Hopping into Her Instagram Comments

Reports that Amber Heard and Elon Musk have parted ways appear to be true, as the Tesla CEO recently hopped onto Instagram to confirm the news. More specifically, she posted a photo that had nothing to do with their relationship, and he hopped into the comments to be all "we're broken up, y'all!"

The photo in question? This delightful image of Amber doing her best Ariel the Mermaid impression.

Put a fork in it 📸:@jessicakovacevic A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

After commenting that the photo was "very cute," Elon added "Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close[,] and love one another. Long distance relationship when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."

Instagram

Heard and Musk met on the set of Machete Kills in 2013, and started dating in 2016 after Heard's highly publicized divorce from Johnny Depp. Meanwhile, Musk has been married three times—once to Justine Musk, and twice to actress Talulah Riley.

