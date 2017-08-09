Zendaya Saw Those Tom Holland Dating Rumors Coming

It happened last month, but some of us can still remember where we were when news of Zendaya and Tom Holland dating broke. (Probably because someone screeched, shattering the peaceful quiet of a group of people being on their phones together.) However, Zendaya shut that rumor right down with a jokey tweet, something she recently expanded on in an interview with ET.

"It happens all the time, and of course we expected it," she said at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event Tuesday. "I mean, it comes with the territory. It comes with the job, so it's all good."

Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In her Variety cover story, Zendaya reiterates her point, adding that Holland is more of a confidant in their shared movie-star lifestyle. "He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."

And even fewer who would have this much fun doing it.

Most Popular

Everyone deserves a hype man like @tomholland2013 #hewillsmithedus A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.