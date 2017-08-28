Taylor Swift Wore a Shirt with the Names of All Her Current Squad Members—Here's Who's Missing

Taylor Swift dropped the video for "Look What You Made Me Do" during the VMAs, and it's a meta gift from the pop culture gods, full of shade, a Tom Hiddleston reference, and—turns out—an update on who's still in her squad.

In the video, Taylor can be seen wearing a similar shirt to that which she wore in her "You Belong with Me" video. Except instead of this shirt being covered in random names...

...It's covered in the names of her remaining squad members.

So who is still in Taylor's good books? Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Lena Dunham, Ed Sheeran, Patrick Stewart, Abigail Anderson, Martha Hunt, Claire Kislinger, and Todrick Hall.

Noticeably missing from the shirt? Lorde (who recently distanced herself from the squad), Ruby Rose, and Karlie Kloss—who sparked rumors of a squad departure when she posted a photo with Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner on July 4.

💃🏼💃🏻🕺🏻 📸 @caradelevingne A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Watch Taylor's full video below. This has been an update.

