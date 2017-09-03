Kendall Jenner Was Just Spotted on ANOTHER Date With Blake Griffin

Earlier in the week it was reported that Kendall Jenner is dating A$AP Rocky AND Blake Griffin. But this weekend, Jenner has only been spotted with one of the two men in her life, and that's Griffin.

The LA Clippers basketball player was spotted on Saturday night on dinner date with Jenner at Nobu. The pair both wore outfits featuring tropical prints, almost as if they'd co-ordinated for the outing.

DOBN / RMBI / BACKGRID

According to People, Jenner is "keeping her options open," but it certainly looks as though she's getting a lot closer to Griffin.

DOBN / RMBI / BACKGRID

People also quoted a source as saying, "It's hard for Kendall to settle down still because her schedule is so crazy and she's always traveling." But, for now at least, Jenner looks super happy to be dating Griffin, and their matching tropical prints are beyond cute.

